13newsnow.com
Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Norfolk
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
Amazon donates over 1,000 backpacks with back-to-school supplies to ForKids in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than a thousand backpacks are stuffed with supplies, ready for children who are headed back to school. Workers from Amazon's Norfolk Delivery Station put them together on Friday, and delivered them to charity ForKids in Chesapeake. A total of 1,250 backpacks were fully kitted with much-needed school supplies.
msn.com
Rural Mom Travels: Norfolk Ghent District
Nestled between the midtown and downtown tunnels, hugging the Elizabeth River, the Ghent District in Norfolk offers visitors hope. Hope that history can triumph over the rage of the industrial machine. Hope that charming, picturesque neighborhoods are not merely trivial anecdotes in Norman Rockwell magazines, but still are pulsating epicenters for residents and tourists alike.
Mother of murder suspect speaks out; prays for justice
That son has a history of alleged violence against women. The suspect's mother has disturbing details on the three cases uncovered by 10 On Your Side investigators.
Rabid raccoon found in Chesapeake backyard
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A raccoon that wandered near people tested positive for rabies in Chesapeake, the health department announced Friday. Health officials say the raccoon was found in the backyard of a home in the Valley Stream neighborhood on Aug. 19. Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a...
Missing 1-year-old in Portsmouth found safe
According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.
Rabid raccoon found in Valley Stream neighborhood in Chesapeake
According to the Chesapeake Health Department, the raccoon was found on August 19 in the backyard of a Chesapeake resident.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian
NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WAVY News 10
A robot may deliver your food at some Hampton Roads restaurants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re making plans for breakfast, lunch or even dinner this weekend, a robot could be bringing your food to you. BBH Corporation owns about a dozen restaurants in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake and has deployed robots at several different locations to help deliver food.
13newsnow.com
The annual 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing draws history fans to Fort Monroe
Fort Monroe hosted the 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
What to expect this weekend at Norfolk's Waterfront Jazz Festival
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town. The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. You can check...
Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
Gunshots fired at Chesterfield church during funeral
An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired during a funeral at New Life Outreach International Church Saturday afternoon.
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
WAVY News 10
VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday
Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
Family displaced after Hampton fire
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
