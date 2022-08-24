ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland, VA

13newsnow.com

Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
HAMPTON, VA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Norfolk

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

Rural Mom Travels: Norfolk Ghent District

Nestled between the midtown and downtown tunnels, hugging the Elizabeth River, the Ghent District in Norfolk offers visitors hope. Hope that history can triumph over the rage of the industrial machine. Hope that charming, picturesque neighborhoods are not merely trivial anecdotes in Norman Rockwell magazines, but still are pulsating epicenters for residents and tourists alike.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Rabid raccoon found in Chesapeake backyard

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A raccoon that wandered near people tested positive for rabies in Chesapeake, the health department announced Friday. Health officials say the raccoon was found in the backyard of a home in the Valley Stream neighborhood on Aug. 19. Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian

NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

A robot may deliver your food at some Hampton Roads restaurants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re making plans for breakfast, lunch or even dinner this weekend, a robot could be bringing your food to you. BBH Corporation owns about a dozen restaurants in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake and has deployed robots at several different locations to help deliver food.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
News 8 WROC

Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday

Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Family displaced after Hampton fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
HAMPTON, VA

