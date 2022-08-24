Read full article on original website
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #52 review
Back again with IDW’s Sonic The Hedgehog comic series! This issue is written and drawn by the returning Evan Stanley, picking back up from Ian Flynn once more. Last time I was here I covered the big 2022 Annual issue, which you should remember because it was a week ago, but we’re back to the main story now, so it’ll be a simple run-of-the-mill look through as per usual.
‘Reign of X’ Vol. 13 review
With a bang, the Hellfire Gala’s true purpose was revealed, and the fittingly titled Reign of X Vol. 13 contains the issues where the X-Men show their unrestrained hand. Picking up right where the previous volume left off, this collection has Krakoa’s mutants create a whole new planet for Arakko’s population on Mars while celebrating its aftermath. These were exciting issues, and a direct precursor to the current crop of X-books (in fact, you would be hard pressed to understand X-Men: Red or Immortal X-Men without having these comics under your belt). Re-reading them collected into a focused act within was an excellent way to digest to cosmic-level changes made to the X-books as mutants go from being a nation on earth to ruling an entire planet.
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 186: From Deathstroke to Predator: Ed Brisson on fan favorites and supervillain origins
The AIPT Comics podcast is back for your weekly recap, plus writer Ed Brisson joins us to discuss his bevy of titles. We talk about Predator, Batman Inc., Deathstroke, There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd, and more! Plus, don’t miss when we play Superfight and pit Predator vs. Deathstroke…who would be better at Twitter!?
‘Low Life’ review: Unrelenting thriller about predatory nature
Low Life takes a familiar premise and thrusts it into the modern age. Benny (Wes Dunlap) is a YouTuber who runs a To Catch a Predator type channel. It is popular, but also very dangerous. When he invites his latest target into his house, it turns into a tense game of cat-and-mouse.
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Leah Williams for “X-Terminators’
You survived the House of X eXperience… but what about the Grindhouse of X?!? We’ll find out September 21 when X-Terminators #1 drops. But before then, you’ll get a chance to learn more about this bombastic new series courtesy of its writer Leah Williams in an upcoming edition of X-Men Monday. If you’d like to ask Leah a question, read the rules below and fill in the official form.
‘Damage Control’ #1 is a fun and chaotic first issue
It’s the perfect time for Damage Control to get a new series. The comic was originally launched back in 1988, but the company has resurfaced in the MCU in the latest Spider-Man movie and in Ms. Marvel. Funny enough, the series was traditionally a bit comedic as it showed the messy side of superheroes and villains. That makes The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg a perfect fit as co-writer along with Hans Rodionoff.
‘Maneater’ review: One killer and all filler
Shark attack movies have been a regular part of the genre landscape for decades. Maneater follows Jessie (Nicky Whelan, 2009’s Halloween II) who has been dumped right before her wedding. She decides to take her friends to the island resort that was planning on going to for her honeymoon. Unfortunately for the group, a great white also wants to join in on the fun.
‘Minor Threats’ #1 review: Heading for that adult crash
From affordable housing built in the corpse of a dead kaiju to the difficulties of navigating the unemployment line as a retired supervillain, Minor Threats from Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring is bursting at the seams with big, relatable ideas. The story here is a compelling...
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 11 review: What it means to be a great friend
Our resident alien, Harry, dug himself a pretty big hole with Asta when he forcibly removed her memories without her consent. Unlike other times they have had disagreements, this one looks to have really fractured the relationship. While Harry is in Asta’s doghouse, he continues his search to find the...
