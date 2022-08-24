Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
papreplive.com
High Schools: Branden Rogers powers Garnet Valley golf to win
Branden Rogers fired a 1-over par 36 at Concord Country Club as Garnet Valley topped Ridley, 203-231, in Central League golf Thursday. Tyler Rayburn turned in a 40, Ben Mayer shot 41 nd Timmy Iannucci and Chris Pettineo both finished with 43s. Luke Showalker carded a 6-over 41 for the...
papreplive.com
Football Friday: Radnor looks forward to an eventual return home
RADNOR — Keaton Monaghan was a freshman at Radnor High in 2019, and he was complete with all the standard football visions. He was on the freshman team that year, but by his sophomore year he expected to be on the varsity, enjoying all of the thrills of a complete high school season.
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II cuts down Archbishop Carroll 23-0 in Reed’s return
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Same visor, different colors. More significantly: Different head coach, same outcome. The Scott Reed Era at Pope John Paul II officially kicked off Saturday when the school opened the 2022 season by hosting Archbishop Carroll. Joining the program in 2021 as assistant to former eight-year head coach Rory Graver, Reed elevated to the top spot when Graver left earlier this year to become head coach at Wissahickon.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds campaign rally in Aston
"Our goal," Doug Mastriano says, "and we are going to achieve it, our goal is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations
The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
Comments / 0