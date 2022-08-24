ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Chichester Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

High Schools: Branden Rogers powers Garnet Valley golf to win

Branden Rogers fired a 1-over par 36 at Concord Country Club as Garnet Valley topped Ridley, 203-231, in Central League golf Thursday. Tyler Rayburn turned in a 40, Ben Mayer shot 41 nd Timmy Iannucci and Chris Pettineo both finished with 43s. Luke Showalker carded a 6-over 41 for the...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II cuts down Archbishop Carroll 23-0 in Reed’s return

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Same visor, different colors. More significantly: Different head coach, same outcome. The Scott Reed Era at Pope John Paul II officially kicked off Saturday when the school opened the 2022 season by hosting Archbishop Carroll. Joining the program in 2021 as assistant to former eight-year head coach Rory Graver, Reed elevated to the top spot when Graver left earlier this year to become head coach at Wissahickon.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Upper Chichester Township, PA
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Buck
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
NJ.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
PennLive.com

Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plow#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGMD Radio

Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
DELAWARE STATE
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy