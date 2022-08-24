ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Three Hays CISD high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

By Christopher Adams
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwG7s_0hTlgbvZ00

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.

A 15-year-old high school student died Saturday from a suspected overdose in San Marcos. Two 17-year-old students died in separate incidents in Kyle in late July and early August. The district said both would have been seniors in high school this year.

All three students would have attended Johnson or Lehman High Schools, according to a release from the district.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said he is “worried” by the recent deaths.

“We take all safety and security issues very seriously, but this one is especially concerning,” Wright said in an email to parents. “So far – and I am deeply grateful – we haven’t lost a single student to COVID or gun violence on our campuses. Both of these issues have rightfully been pressing matters the past couple of years. We must treat the fentanyl crisis with the same urgency.”

Texas families, friends rally on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

The district has been working with the Kyle Police Department to alert parents to the dangers of fentanyl. In a Facebook post earlier this month, Kyle PD Chief Jeff Barnett showed photographs of one type of counterfeit pill believed to have caused many of the recent fentanyl emergencies in the area.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have lost someone to the influx of these fentanyl pills in our community,” Barnett said. “Many of those taking these pills believe taking small pieces of the pills makes them safe, but there is no safe amount. Even small slivers of these pills may contain enough fentanyl to cause death or a serious medical emergency, even on first use.”

The police department has responded to at least 16 fentanyl-related overdoses so far this year, with seven resulting in death.

RELATED COVERAGE: Kyle Police warn about increase in teen fentanyl overdoses, deaths

“Parents – please talk to your children about the dangers of taking any pills that are not prescribed to them by a doctor,” the post read. “These pills… are street drugs and even one small portion can be deadly!”

Barnett says detectives and narcotics investigators are working to find the source and suppliers of the pills.

“Sellers should be aware that we will file all appropriate charges related to the possession and distribution of these dangerous pills,” Barnett said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit an anonymous tip online .

HCISD will hold a press conference with Chief Barnett Wednesday morning to discuss the recent deaths.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Walmart in Texas temporarily evacuated following reports of nearby shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Walmart, as well as several houses, were temporarily evacuated on Saturday afternoon after police said they received reports of a shooting in the area. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said three adults and five juveniles were detained in connection to the incident. Sheriff Javier...
CONVERSE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kyle, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hays, TX
Mix 93.1

21 Texas High School Players Suspended Over Hazing Incident

The Texas high school football season is about to kickoff but unfortunately for one Texas school, they will have to start their season severely short handed after details about a hazing incident involving players has lead to outrage in the community and suspensions for those involved. The Disturbing Details Come...
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KVUE

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#High School#Street Drugs#Lehman High Schools
fox7austin.com

"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks

"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison

BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
San Angelo LIVE!

Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there.   According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water.  This is the second…
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy