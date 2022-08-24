Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora
Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert starting Sept. 12, which will see the return of Peter Peluso as interim music director. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 355 Camp St. in Bristol. Auditions...
New Britain Herald
Janice Ann Salvadori
Janice Ann Salvadori, 81, of Newington, widow of Arthur Joseph Salvadori, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, peacefully surrounded by her loving sons holding each of her hands. Born in New Britain, she was one of eight children of Angelo and Chiara Naples. She was a graduate of New Britain...
New Britain Herald
'There's definitely a buzz in the building': Newington students return to class without masks, one-way hallways
NEWINGTON – Students and faculty described what felt like “a new energy” on the first day of school Thursday. “There were a lot of hugs and screams,” Newington High School Principal Terra Tigno said of students reuniting with their friends and teachers, along with staff seeing their colleagues after a long summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
John Samuel Harris
John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident's passion for crafting becomes home-based business
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain resident's passion for crafting has expanded into a home-based business. Owner of 2Gurlz, LLC, Jan Sykes, began her business in 2008 as a hobby and transitioned to a full-time business in late 2020. The name of her business was inspired by the birth of her two daughters.
New Britain Herald
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District and Gallery 66 team up for car art show exhibit; here's how to enter
NEW BRITAIN - The New Britain Downtown District and Gallery 66 are once again hosting a car and art show exhibit and are looking for artist submissions. The car show art exhibit will coincide with the annual New Britain Downtown District Car show on Sept. 24, according to Nicole Bosco, the new executive director for the New Britain Downtown District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Warwick, RI, was charged Aug. 2 with second degree stalking and causing fear of physical safety, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order. Janice A. Wright, 53, of 19 Lewis St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 2 with second degree...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
New Britain Herald
Scot Wenzel re-hired as boys basketball coach at Newington High School
NEWINGTON – Five years removed from stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Newington High School, Scot Wenzel will find himself back in the saddle at his old stomping grounds this fall. In a press releases sent out last week, Newington Athletic Director Christopher Meyers announced the reunion...
New Britain Herald
Berlin-Peck Library holding 'Courageous Conversations' on abortion
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will host Courageous Conversations on Sept. 10. The library will hold this conversation to allow participants to have an open, respectful dialogue on abortion. Directors ask that each participant read this month’s articles on abortions. Contact the library for information. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Stephen David Wolf, 33, 98-4 Rattling Valley Rd. Deep River, pos control substance third/sbs off, two counts – first-degree failure to appear. Melanie L. Lockshire, 45, 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Kristina Rain Patterson, 24, 65 Munzio Dr., Southington,...
New Britain Herald
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
New Britain Herald
Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, Berlin
BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jeffrey Roberts, 37, of 60 Franklin Ave., was charged Aug. 6 with having unlicensed dogs, having dogs with no rabies vaccine and tethering/confining dog. Michael Phillips, 25, of 6 Crown St., was charged Aug. 18 with disorderly conduct. Christine Anthony, 36, of 1511 Farmington Ave., Farmington, was charged Aug. 18...
New Britain Herald
Officials approve Newington's amended Charter, now up to voters to sanction proposed changes
NEWINGTON – Elected officials have approved the town’s amended Charter and now it will be up to voters to sanction proposed changes in a Nov. referendum. Members of the Charter Revision Commission have been working on the document since Feb. 2022 and made recommendations based on their analysis of the charges given. Most of the sections that commissioners were asked to review were not of any significance to the general public, simply bringing the document up to modern times. One charge they were given that incited some controversy was a residency requirement for administrators like the town manager.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted in catalytic converter theft ring
A New Britain man was among multiple individuals who have been charged after federal officials said they were involved in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring. The indictment against Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain, and other individuals was unsealed on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Others...
New Britain Herald
CCSU football excited about offensive depth as Week 1 approaches
NEW BRITAIN – The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are just over a week away from their trip to UConn for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After a 4-7 campaign in 2021, the Blue Devils have made a concerted effort this offseason to make sure they get off to a better start than a season ago when they won just one game through the first seven weeks.
New Britain Herald
Cromwell man wanted for failing to appear for probation violation stemming from incident in New Britain that appeared to be kidnapping
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking for a Cromwell man on probation for an incident in New Britain that appeared to be a kidnapping. Xavier Vasquez, 32, missed a hearing on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. A judge ordered he be rearrested and charged with failure to appear for failing to answer to the charges he faces.
Comments / 0