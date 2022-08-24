ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City versus Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening. Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in midweek, after an emphatic comeback win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Erling Haaland scored an impressive second-half hat-trick, as the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy