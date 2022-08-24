POTTSTOWN >> It wasn’t quite how Levert Hughes wanted to mark his return to Pottstown football. At the same time, it didn’t leave him overwhelmingly dismayed. From his years of experience both as a player and coach, Hughes established and developed a sense of pragmatism that helped him keep in perspective occurrences like Friday’s 35-0 loss to Lower Merion in his head-coaching debut with the Trojans.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO