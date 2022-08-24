ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdowne, PA

papreplive.com

Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley rallies late

Garnet Valley dug deep to give Eric Van Wyk his first win as head coach. Trailing with 6:18 to play, the Jaguars drove 61 yards to win it on a one-yard run by Jason Bernard with 16 seconds left, handing a 14-7 defeat to Central Bucks West. Quarterback Matt Mesaros...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Pottstown can’t keep pace with Lower Merion in 35-0 Aces win

POTTSTOWN >> It wasn’t quite how Levert Hughes wanted to mark his return to Pottstown football. At the same time, it didn’t leave him overwhelmingly dismayed. From his years of experience both as a player and coach, Hughes established and developed a sense of pragmatism that helped him keep in perspective occurrences like Friday’s 35-0 loss to Lower Merion in his head-coaching debut with the Trojans.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Mistakes doom WC East as Vikes fall to Manheim Central in opener

WEST GOSHEN >> In the end, Manheim Central clearly established they were the better team at Harold I . Zimmerman field, Friday night. Any chance West Chester East had to at least compete and gain some grit, however, was denied by self-inflicted mistakes. The visiting Barons scored four non-offensive touchdowns...
MANHEIM, PA
papreplive.com

A quick first start for QB Koehler in Perkiomen Valley’s 66-6 blowout of Penn Wood

GRATERFORD >> Danny Koehler’s first career start lasted only a half. That was a good thing, not bad, for Koehler and the Perkiomen Valley football team. Koehler, the new Vikings’ starting quarterback after backing up Ethan Kohler the past two seasons, earned himself a spot back on the bench in the second half of Friday’s 66-6 opening night win over Penn Wood at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Big plays lift Academy Park to victory over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Unionville defense played tough all night, but a couple of big plays by Academy Park spelled the difference in the Knights’ 12-7 victory on the road at Unionville, in the season opener for both teams. “This was a big win, a good win, over a good...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Davis, Sidwar help La Salle rally in 2nd half to beat North Penn

TOWAMENCIN >> After piling up both carries and yards, La Salle’s Stevie Davis finally found his way into the end zone in the fourth quarter. Mekhi Johnson’s interception preserved the Explorers’ 30-28 lead over host North Penn and set La Salle up at its own 20-yard line with 7:45 remaining in Friday night’s season-opening matchup.
PENN, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley rallies to defeat Phoenixville in season opener

East Whiteland >> Great Valley made its football season opener a good one for the home fans, defeating Phoenixville, 27-20, Friday evening. The Patriots started slowly, falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter and gaining not a single first down in the opening stanza. Fortunately for the home crowd, Patriot...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

High Schools: Branden Rogers powers Garnet Valley golf to win

Branden Rogers fired a 1-over par 36 at Concord Country Club as Garnet Valley topped Ridley, 203-231, in Central League golf Thursday. Tyler Rayburn turned in a 40, Ben Mayer shot 41 nd Timmy Iannucci and Chris Pettineo both finished with 43s. Luke Showalker carded a 6-over 41 for the...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Oxford forces five turnovers to power Hornets past Avon Grove

LONDON GROVE >> It was a Ches-Mont crossover, but don’t tell the Oxford football team that its 28-16 season opening victory Friday at Avon Grove wasn’t a big deal. The two are in different divisions, and it was the first meeting on the gridiron between these neighboring schools since 2016. With the win, the Hornets have now won 5 of 16 all-time meetings.
OXFORD, PA
papreplive.com

CB South turns Plymouth Whitemarsh mistakes into touchdowns

WHITEMARSH >> As Plymouth Whitemarsh’s mistakes multiplied, so did the Central Bucks South lead. The Titans turned three Colonial mistakes into touchdowns and, with the way their defense played, that was more than enough to start the season with a road win, 21-6, Friday night at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

CB East’s Kaveena Ponamgi rallies to 1st singles win against Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Central Bucks East senior Kaveena Ponamgi found herself in a familiar position Thursday morning – going into a tiebreaker with Wissahickon’s Yi Yi Huang. Ponamgi won the first four points of the race-to-10 third set and, like she did in a tournament over the summer, won the tiebreaker to win the match. She won the first singles match 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4) at Wissahickon High School.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Coatesville rolls over Pennsbury in season opener

CALN >> Even though Coatesville was were hit hard by graduation, Friday night at Red Raider Stadium the Coatesville football team fired a very loud warning shot to the rest of the Ches-Mont League and District 1 that they are poised to stay at or near the top District 1 again this season.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Back-to-back: Brunson, Caffrey carry Pottsgrove past Methacton

POTTSGROVE >> Good things come to those who wait, according to the old saying. So after a scoreless first half, the fans at Pennypacker Field on Friday night found themselves plenty entitled to an exciting finish. Pottsgrove running backs Amir Brunson and Bryce Caffrey provided the fireworks. Brunson rushed for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Football Week 1 Preview Capsules

Time/Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Walt Snyder Stadium, Council Rock North High School. Last Season: Wissahickon was 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the SOL American Conference. The Trojans split the last six games after a 0-4 start. Council Rock North was 3-7 and 2-5 in the SOL Continental Conference. Last Meeting:...
AMBLER, PA

