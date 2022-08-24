Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Utah football bolstered by the return of healthy defensive backs after Rose Bowl
In last year’s Rose Bowl, Utah’s secondary was depleted due to injuries. But as the 2022 season gets set to kick off, the Utes seem to be healthy again. JaTravis Broughton, Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Malone Mataele are back and ready to go. “When you have a...
deseret.com
Robert Briggs’ arrival couldn’t have come at a better time for Utah State
The Utah State Aggies needed running back depth. Badly. Utah State head coach Blake Anderson hadn’t been shy about that fact, whether it be at the conclusion of the 2021 season, entering spring camp or again entering fall camp. In Anderson’s mind, behind Calvin Tyler Jr., Utah State simply...
deseret.com
Starting strong safety Ammon Hannemann following in his brothers’ footsteps
Competing has been in Ammon Hannemann’s blood since the day he was born. He joined an athletic family that included four older brothers who would go on to play college football and/or professional baseball or become fire knife dancers in Hawaiian luaus. His parents, Howard and Mindy Hannemann, were...
deseret.com
Cougars and chaos: Why another publication believes BYU football can play spoiler
A quarter of the teams on BYU football’s 2022 schedule are starting the season ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Three of those teams are in the top 15 — Notre Dame at No. 5, Baylor at No. 11, and Oregon at No. 11 — while Arkansas sits just inside the top 20 at No. 19.
deseret.com
Highlights, key plays and photos from the Utah State Aggies’ season opening win over the UConn Huskies
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between Utah State and UConn. Follow along for updates throughout the day. 4:50 — With UConn moving down the field for a last gasp comeback attempt, Utah State’s Ike Larsen came up with a big interception to give the Aggies the ball back, and they ran the clock out from there.
deseret.com
Utah State vs. UConn: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m. MDT. Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium (25,513 capacity). Livestream: FoxSports.com/live. Series: This is only the second meeting between the two schools. The first came in 2001. Weather: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s at kickoff, with 10-plus mile-per-hour winds out of the...
deseret.com
No ‘chumps’ allowed: Why BYU’s defense is determined to not take a backseat to BYU’s offense in 2022
For more than eight months now, BYU’s defensive football players have had to listen to how they were the weak link in 2021, and how if they had been better on third down, and better at stopping the run, the Cougars would have finished 12-1 or 11-2 last year instead of 10-3.
deseret.com
‘Put your best 11 on the field’: Depth, versatility will be key for Utah’s defense
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is hoping to make the most of the depth and versatility he has at his disposal this season. “Last year, depth was a big deal,” he said. “It’s going to continue to be a big deal when you play the schedule that we play. You have to have depth at every single position.”
deseret.com
‘He’s our Deebo Samuel’: ‘How Micah Bernard became one of Utah’s top playmakers
Running back Micah Bernard is one of the most athletic players on Utah’s roster and he’ll be heavily counted on this season as a playmaker in the offense. Bernard stepped in at cornerback in the Utes’ 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Also in that game, he made a remarkable, leaping, finger-tip touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone against the Buckeyes.
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
deseret.com
There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for this year’s Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship
The Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship was established by the University of Utah last year, first to honor Jordan and then later Lowe, after the pair of Ute football players and best friends tragically lost their lives in separate gun-related incidents. There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for the...
deseret.com
Has Utah State ever played UConn before?
On Aug. 27, Utah State football will host the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan to kick off the 2022 college football season. Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Huskies in previous matchups. All-time history between Utah State and UConn football. The Aggies and Huskies have...
KSLTV
Utah Student housing company has national, local history of issues
LOGAN, Utah — A student housing company has left students without housing two years in a row — and these failures are not the first ones. The 800 Block apartments sent Utah State University students scrambling for housing in fall of 2021 when Nelson Partners told students just weeks before the school year began, that the housing would not be completed in time. Then in 2022, it happened again.
deseret.com
Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson
Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
deseret.com
High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter
In the middle of a preseason road gauntlet with uncharacteristic wobbles, Corner Canyon found its footing with a big second quarter to top 6A foe Bingham Friday night. The Chargers pounced on a fumbled exchange and Drew Patterson punched in a short touchdown run to combine with two Isaac Wilson touchdown passes to score 21 unanswered points and shift momentum just before the break on the way to a 38-28 victory over Bingham.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
deseret.com
High school football: Riverton finds early momentum, rolls to easy win over Cyprus
It was a long bus ride home for the Riverton Silverwolves last week and an even longer week that followed, recovering from a disappointing loss at Dixie, but it gave coach Jody Morgan’s team ample opportunity to recover and focus on its next opponent — the Cyprus Pirates.
ksl.com
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
