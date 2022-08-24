ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

deseret.com

Starting strong safety Ammon Hannemann following in his brothers' footsteps

Competing has been in Ammon Hannemann's blood since the day he was born. He joined an athletic family that included four older brothers who would go on to play college football and/or professional baseball or become fire knife dancers in Hawaiian luaus. His parents, Howard and Mindy Hannemann, were...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Utah State vs. UConn: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m. MDT. Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium (25,513 capacity). Livestream: FoxSports.com/live. Series: This is only the second meeting between the two schools. The first came in 2001. Weather: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s at kickoff, with 10-plus mile-per-hour winds out of the...
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

'He's our Deebo Samuel': 'How Micah Bernard became one of Utah's top playmakers

Running back Micah Bernard is one of the most athletic players on Utah's roster and he'll be heavily counted on this season as a playmaker in the offense. Bernard stepped in at cornerback in the Utes' 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Also in that game, he made a remarkable, leaping, finger-tip touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone against the Buckeyes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Has Utah State ever played UConn before?

On Aug. 27, Utah State football will host the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan to kick off the 2022 college football season. Here's what has happened between the Aggies and Huskies in previous matchups. All-time history between Utah State and UConn football. The Aggies and Huskies have...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Utah Student housing company has national, local history of issues

LOGAN, Utah — A student housing company has left students without housing two years in a row — and these failures are not the first ones. The 800 Block apartments sent Utah State University students scrambling for housing in fall of 2021 when Nelson Partners told students just weeks before the school year began, that the housing would not be completed in time. Then in 2022, it happened again.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson

Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school's athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend's season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter

In the middle of a preseason road gauntlet with uncharacteristic wobbles, Corner Canyon found its footing with a big second quarter to top 6A foe Bingham Friday night. The Chargers pounced on a fumbled exchange and Drew Patterson punched in a short touchdown run to combine with two Isaac Wilson touchdown passes to score 21 unanswered points and shift momentum just before the break on the way to a 38-28 victory over Bingham.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313's fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
ksl.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
PROVO, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don't dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here's where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

