Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Casemiro asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Man United
Casemiro had a priceless response when he was asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder has penned a four-year contract with United, who have splashed out £70 million and made him one of their top-earners on wages in the region of £350,000-a-week.
David Luiz admits he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off mid match
Brazilian defender David Luiz has admitted he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off during a match for Flamengo. According to reports in Brazil, the former Chelsea and Arsenal centre back is suffering from viral hepatitis, which resulted in him experiencing extreme fatigue. It has been reported that Luiz...
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
MLS・
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's Premier League victory over Southampton
Manchester United have triumphed for the second time this season, beating Southampton in the Premier League. The result comes as the Red Devils' first away victory in seven, with Erik ten Hag's men climbing the table they sat 20th on this time a week ago. The victory came as courtesy...
BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. It has been widely reported that the London club have agreed a fee of £18 million for the Gabon international and that a move to Stamford Bridge is edging ever closer. Aubameyang only joined Barcelona...
Manchester United team news: Casemiro's playing status and Anthony Martial injury latest
Manchester United are set to play Southampton in their fourth Premier League fixture of the season. United’s start to the Premier League has been fairly turbulent, from suffering back to back defeats to Brighton and Brentford to a brilliant win over Liverpool last Monday. Goals from Jadon Sancho and...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
Leicester City make huge Wesley Fofana decision ahead of Premier League clash against Chelsea
Wesley Fofana has been left out of Leicester City’s squad to face Chelsea this weekend amid his links with a move to the Blues, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side have been showing a lot of interest in the Frenchman in recent weeks as they look to sign another defender before the end of the transfer window.
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Highlights show how important Harvey Elliott was to Liverpool destruction of Bournemouth
Harvey Elliott was a major part of Liverpool's inhalation of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, as they ran up a Premier League record equalling score. All week the story around Liverpool had been about the need to strengthen the midfield, following the loss to Manchester United last Monday. Jordan Henderson had...
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace, goal was controversially disallowed
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium but was let off the hook after the gaffe. City found themselves 2-0 down to Patrick Vieira's side, who scored both goals from set pieces in the first half. John Stones put through his own net before Joachim Andersen headed home the second shortly after.
Arsenal scored one of the most underrated goals in Premier League history, the football was beautiful
One of the most underrated goals in the Premier League’s entire history was scored by Arsenal back in 2018. The Gunners, with Unai Emery at the helm, welcomed Claude Puel’s Leicester City to the Emirates stadium. It was a nervy start by Arsenal as Leicester were on the...
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City versus Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening. Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in midweek, after an emphatic comeback win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Erling Haaland scored an impressive second-half hat-trick, as the Premier League...
