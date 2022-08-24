ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Oklahoma executes death row inmate James Coddington

MCALESTER, Okla. — The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington. Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Granite State Debates Criteria

PRIMARY ELECTION – [GOVERNOR]. Candidates for [Governor] seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by August 22, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Declared Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Lottery website back online after experiencing cyber attack

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery website was back online early Saturday morning after experiencing a cyber attack. The Lottery said the website was back online at 1:24 a.m. after they warned of a cyberattack on its website Friday. They are continuing on working to restore the NHiLottery...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Jones
WMUR.com

SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Rain helps drought conditions improve in northern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The drought in New Hampshire improved slightly in northern areas, according to the latest report released Thursday, but much of the rest of the state showed little or no improvement. For the second straight week, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Severe threat diminishes for New Hampshire

Rounds of showers and storms could continue in the evening before fair skies and a comfortable air mass returns for the weekend. Storms fired up and passed across the state in scattered form during the afternoon. Any threat of early evening storms, fades with partial clearing. 56-64 by morning. Behind...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Capital Punishment#James Allen#Violent Crime#Pardon And Parole Board#Choctaw
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Severe storm threat diminishes for New Hampshire after storms roll through

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of New Hampshire has been dropped by the National Weather Service after a series of severe storms moved through the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire during the afternoon, and there were some...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

What's the best food truck in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, were looking for the best food truck in the state! These mobile kitchens let you sample new kinds of food or enjoy old favorites. But which food truck is the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through New Hampshire Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe storms are possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. General showers or rumbles of thunder may begin in the morning far north, but the stronger storms are expected to begin as early as noon Friday on the west side of the state. >> Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Piping plovers making comeback in New England

FALMOUTH, Maine — Ecologists in Maine said an endangered bird species is nesting and raising chicks at record numbers. Piping plovers seem to be making a significant comeback. Officials with Maine Audubon said there have been 140 nesting pairs raising 252 chicks this summer. Those are the highest numbers...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Strong to severe storms possible in New Hampshire Friday

As the warmer temperatures and humidity remain in place through the end of the week, Friday's front could be impactful with scattered strong storms likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. On Thursday night, the humidity will rise slowly as we head towards Friday. Overnight lows will fall...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Scattered strong storms pass through New Hampshire

With the warmer temperatures and humidity remaining in place and a cold front approaching this afternoon scattered strong storms are likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. A sunny start today then storms fire up as early as a lunchtime then pass across the state in scattered form...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy