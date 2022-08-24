Read full article on original website
Oklahoma executes death row inmate James Coddington
MCALESTER, Okla. — The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington. Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with...
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in bathroom
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida. The Sanibel Police Department in Florida said the device was discovered inside a fake fire alarm in late July. Police said in late July, employees...
Granite State Debates Criteria
PRIMARY ELECTION – [GOVERNOR]. Candidates for [Governor] seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by August 22, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Declared Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
Mowers remains confident heading into homestretch of NH-01 Republican primary
GILFORD, N.H. — Republican candidate Matt Mowers lost to Rep. Chris Pappas, D, in the 2020 race for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District seat and now he wants a re-match, but he's under fire in a crowded GOP field. Mowers remains the front-runner in the Republican primary, but...
Karoline Leavitt says she's the right choice in 1st District Republican primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In the 1st Congressional District Republican primary, Karoline Leavitt has her sights on the 2020 GOP nominee, Matt Mowers, saying he isn't the best bet to unseat Rep. Chris Pappas. "I am proud to be the homegrown America First candidate in this race. I got into...
New Hampshire Lottery website back online after experiencing cyber attack
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery website was back online early Saturday morning after experiencing a cyber attack. The Lottery said the website was back online at 1:24 a.m. after they warned of a cyberattack on its website Friday. They are continuing on working to restore the NHiLottery...
SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
Rain helps drought conditions improve in northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The drought in New Hampshire improved slightly in northern areas, according to the latest report released Thursday, but much of the rest of the state showed little or no improvement. For the second straight week, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about...
Video: Severe threat diminishes for New Hampshire
Rounds of showers and storms could continue in the evening before fair skies and a comfortable air mass returns for the weekend. Storms fired up and passed across the state in scattered form during the afternoon. Any threat of early evening storms, fades with partial clearing. 56-64 by morning. Behind...
Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Donors can give much-needed food to families in need in their communities through New Hampshire Tackles Hunger
CONCORD, N.H. — Dozens of New Hampshire high school football teams will be hosting food drives at football games this fall as New Hampshire Tackles Hunger resumes for its 10th year. With all of the challenges families are facing these days, this is an important year for the food...
Severe storm threat diminishes for New Hampshire after storms roll through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of New Hampshire has been dropped by the National Weather Service after a series of severe storms moved through the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire during the afternoon, and there were some...
What's the best food truck in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, were looking for the best food truck in the state! These mobile kitchens let you sample new kinds of food or enjoy old favorites. But which food truck is the...
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through New Hampshire Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe storms are possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. General showers or rumbles of thunder may begin in the morning far north, but the stronger storms are expected to begin as early as noon Friday on the west side of the state. >> Weather...
Piping plovers making comeback in New England
FALMOUTH, Maine — Ecologists in Maine said an endangered bird species is nesting and raising chicks at record numbers. Piping plovers seem to be making a significant comeback. Officials with Maine Audubon said there have been 140 nesting pairs raising 252 chicks this summer. Those are the highest numbers...
Video: Strong to severe storms possible in New Hampshire Friday
As the warmer temperatures and humidity remain in place through the end of the week, Friday's front could be impactful with scattered strong storms likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. On Thursday night, the humidity will rise slowly as we head towards Friday. Overnight lows will fall...
Video: Scattered strong storms pass through New Hampshire
With the warmer temperatures and humidity remaining in place and a cold front approaching this afternoon scattered strong storms are likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. A sunny start today then storms fire up as early as a lunchtime then pass across the state in scattered form...
