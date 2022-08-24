ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Perry sues DOJ in effort to block access to his phone

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbGwo_0hTlfJCO00

(The Hill) — Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.) has sued the Department of Justice (DOJ) to block it from accessing materials on his phone after the agency seized it earlier this month.

The filing indicates that while the government seized and made a digital copy of Perry’s phone, they are in the process of getting a warrant to review its contents.

Perry’s phone appeared to have been briefly seized in connection with the DOJ’s probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot following the seizure of the phones of two attorneys working closely with former President Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Perry introduced Trump to Jeffrey Clark, then an assistant attorney general at the DOJ. Trump at the time weighed installing Clark, who was willing to forward investigations into Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, as attorney general.

Perry is claiming his phone contains privileged material, something he says would violate the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, which protects members of Congress for actions taken in the course of their job. He also claims his phone contains information covered by attorney-client privilege and marital privilege.

“Federal agents should not be given carte blanche to root around in Rep. Perry’s phone data looking for evidence that they hope might further their investigation,” his attorneys wrote in the filing, which was first reported by Politico .

Scott Perry speaks out after FBI seizes cellphone

The filing indicates Perry rejected an offer by the DOJ to review the contents of the phone jointly so long as he waived any Speech or Debate Clause protections.

The suit was filed in court last week, a little over a week after his phone was seized, but was not publicly docketed until Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after crime spree involving drugs, paintball gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was jailed Wednesday following alleged back-to-back crimes with a police chase, hard drugs, and an assault with a paintball gun. Anthony Layne Binnachio, 20, of Johnstown, began his run-in with police on July 28, according to court documents. Johnstown police were told he shot a woman with a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#Attorneys#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Department Of Justice#Carte Blanche
POLITICO

Merrick Garland calls Trump’s bluff

Donald Trump and his allies spent days pounding the Justice Department for executing a search warrant at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, whipping supporters into a frenzy and exploiting DOJ’s characteristic secrecy by telling their own versions of events. Some even developed a rallying cry as they attacked...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Federal appeals court blocks Graham Georgia grand jury subpoena

A federal appeals court on Sunday granted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) a reprieve, blocking a subpoena ordering him to testify before a Georgia grand jury probing former President Trump’s alleged interference into the 2020 election. A three-judge panel with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the subpoena,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
WTAJ

2 arrested in Somerset County dognapping case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people of Stoystown were arrested after allegedly stealing a dog from a barn to sell on Facebook, state police reported. Troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle named Jackson from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Aug. 11, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy