ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wittenberg, WI

Season underway, Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls play well at SPASH

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball team began what it hopes is a stellar campaign Tuesday, as it competed in the SPASH Pre Season Tournament in Stevens Point.

The Lady Chargers showed a glimpse of what could be to come, finishing with three wins in its four matches, including taking down a pair of much-larger Wisconsin Valley Conference schools.

“It was a great way to start off the season,” head coach Becky Rew said. “SPASH is always a tough tournament for us with some strong, big schools, but it shows the girls the level we need to play at all season long.”

Witt-Birn opened with a 2-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids, defeated Berlin by the same count, fell to Eau Claire Memorial in two sets and bounced back with a 2-1 win over host SPASH to finish the day.

“Two things that stood out today were our ability to fight back when we were down and desire to keep pushing when we were up,” Rew explained.

The Rapids match began things, with the Chargers emerging 2-0 winners, by scores of 25-6 and 25-14.

London Metropolis had a nice match, recording eight kills and serving three aces. Lily Betry dished out four assists and served four aces.

Payton Foster recorded five assists, Kiara Deruchowski had four digs and Halle Beversdorf notched a pair of blocks.

Moving on to face Berlin, Witt-Birn pulled out a decisive 25-12, 25-20 victory.

Metropulos was strong again with seven kills, three aces and six digs. Reigning Central Wisconsin East Conference Player of the Year Reese Rogowski nailed down six kills and five digs, while Betry had nine assists and Foster was credited with seven.

The Lady Chargers then ran into powerhouse Eau Claire Memorial and battled, before falling 22-25 and 21-25.

The loss was a good example of the team’s ability fight back, trailing 7-15 at one point.

“The girls didn’t let that bother them,” Rew said. “We made small adjustments, pushed back and closed the gap where we almost pulled it out.”

Stat leaders against Memorial included Metropolus with five kills, a big 10 digs and two blocks. Foster recorded four kills, Betry had seven assists and served up four aces, while Kaydence Burclaw had two blocks.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood finished the day against SPASH and again showed an ability to fight back. The Chargers dropped the first set 20-25, before winning by counts of 25-18 and 15-9.

“Once again the girls dug deep, picked up the defense and finished the match by taking the last two sets,” Rew added.

Metropolus was still on top of her game, notching 14 kills and two blocks. Rogowski was solid again with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Foster dished out 16 assists and Allison Linke served five aces.

Next up for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball team is a trip to Wisconsin Dells for a two-day tournament at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse, Thursday and Friday. The team’s first home game is Thursday, Sept. 1, when Marathon pays a visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
947jackfm.com

Football games canceled after blowout loss

KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
KESHENA, WI
WausauPilot

Volm captures super late models finale as Mondeik completes rare SPS three-peat

WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 25) – The number three was a good one for both Justin Mondeik and Travis Volm on Season Championship Night at State Park Speedway. Mondeik joined some exclusive company at the track with his third consecutive Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech championship, while Volm picked up his third feature win of the season, holding off Mondeik on the final night of weekly racing at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile for 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Wisconsin Dells#Sports#Spash
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership

SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
Place
Berlin, DE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
STRATFORD, WI
waupacanow.com

New London reviews security concerns

Safety and security became a focus of discussion at the August school board meeting. Kandi Martin, director of pupil services, and New London High School Principal Brian Yerkey initially updated the board on the efforts of the school safety team, noting that the team meets quarterly and its next meeting would be Aug. 16.
NEW LONDON, WI
whbl.com

School District Issues Lead To Superintendent’s Resignation

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She’s the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. “It’ll be a good change. it’ll move the district in the right direction, and I’m...
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
149
Followers
580
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy