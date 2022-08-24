Season underway, Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls play well at SPASH

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball team began what it hopes is a stellar campaign Tuesday, as it competed in the SPASH Pre Season Tournament in Stevens Point.

The Lady Chargers showed a glimpse of what could be to come, finishing with three wins in its four matches, including taking down a pair of much-larger Wisconsin Valley Conference schools.

“It was a great way to start off the season,” head coach Becky Rew said. “SPASH is always a tough tournament for us with some strong, big schools, but it shows the girls the level we need to play at all season long.”

Witt-Birn opened with a 2-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids, defeated Berlin by the same count, fell to Eau Claire Memorial in two sets and bounced back with a 2-1 win over host SPASH to finish the day.

“Two things that stood out today were our ability to fight back when we were down and desire to keep pushing when we were up,” Rew explained.

The Rapids match began things, with the Chargers emerging 2-0 winners, by scores of 25-6 and 25-14.

London Metropolis had a nice match, recording eight kills and serving three aces. Lily Betry dished out four assists and served four aces.

Payton Foster recorded five assists, Kiara Deruchowski had four digs and Halle Beversdorf notched a pair of blocks.

Moving on to face Berlin, Witt-Birn pulled out a decisive 25-12, 25-20 victory.

Metropulos was strong again with seven kills, three aces and six digs. Reigning Central Wisconsin East Conference Player of the Year Reese Rogowski nailed down six kills and five digs, while Betry had nine assists and Foster was credited with seven.

The Lady Chargers then ran into powerhouse Eau Claire Memorial and battled, before falling 22-25 and 21-25.

The loss was a good example of the team’s ability fight back, trailing 7-15 at one point.

“The girls didn’t let that bother them,” Rew said. “We made small adjustments, pushed back and closed the gap where we almost pulled it out.”

Stat leaders against Memorial included Metropolus with five kills, a big 10 digs and two blocks. Foster recorded four kills, Betry had seven assists and served up four aces, while Kaydence Burclaw had two blocks.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood finished the day against SPASH and again showed an ability to fight back. The Chargers dropped the first set 20-25, before winning by counts of 25-18 and 15-9.

“Once again the girls dug deep, picked up the defense and finished the match by taking the last two sets,” Rew added.

Metropolus was still on top of her game, notching 14 kills and two blocks. Rogowski was solid again with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Foster dished out 16 assists and Allison Linke served five aces.

Next up for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball team is a trip to Wisconsin Dells for a two-day tournament at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse, Thursday and Friday. The team’s first home game is Thursday, Sept. 1, when Marathon pays a visit.