Yankees fans won’t be happy with the latest Brian Cashman rumors

The New York Yankees have several flaws this season with Brian Cashman at the root of them, and he may be coming back for more. The New York Yankees have had several flaws in the roster, thanks to general manager Brian Cashman. With a few disappointments this season, Cashman is coming back for at least one more season, according to Barry Bloom of Sportico.
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Yankees: Aroldis Chapman hits IL with a truly gross ‘injury’

The New York Yankees’ bullpen continues to get hammered with injuries, as Aroldis Chapman is now sidelined due to a gross injury. It is well known that the New York Yankees have had a disastrous second half to the season. Even though they were entering their Aug. 27 game against the Oakland Athletics on a five-game winning streak, their bullpen has been hammered with injuries. Unfortunately, they have yet another reliever heading to the injured list.
Marcus Stroman torches hated home run ball collector on Twitter

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman torched a hated home run ball collector on Twitter amidst a controversial YouTube video and thread of Tweets. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to a thread of Tweets arising from a home run ball collector complaining about security at a Colorado Rockies game. The collector, Zack Hample, uploaded a YouTube video titled “Dear MLB: This is NOT HOW TO TREAT FANS at games — more drama at Coors Field.”
