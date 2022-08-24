Read full article on original website
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
MLB・
Yankees fans won’t be happy with the latest Brian Cashman rumors
The New York Yankees have several flaws this season with Brian Cashman at the root of them, and he may be coming back for more. The New York Yankees have had several flaws in the roster, thanks to general manager Brian Cashman. With a few disappointments this season, Cashman is coming back for at least one more season, according to Barry Bloom of Sportico.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Angels vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 28 (Bet Under North of the Border)
The L.A. Angels and Toronto Blue Jays wrap up their weekend series Sunday afternoon in Toronto. Los Angeles looks to play the role of spoiler in this one as Toronto jockeys for AL Wild Card positioning with the likes of the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. Will the Jays avoid a slip up as big favorites at home?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Yankees: Aroldis Chapman hits IL with a truly gross ‘injury’
The New York Yankees’ bullpen continues to get hammered with injuries, as Aroldis Chapman is now sidelined due to a gross injury. It is well known that the New York Yankees have had a disastrous second half to the season. Even though they were entering their Aug. 27 game against the Oakland Athletics on a five-game winning streak, their bullpen has been hammered with injuries. Unfortunately, they have yet another reliever heading to the injured list.
Marcus Stroman torches hated home run ball collector on Twitter
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman torched a hated home run ball collector on Twitter amidst a controversial YouTube video and thread of Tweets. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to a thread of Tweets arising from a home run ball collector complaining about security at a Colorado Rockies game. The collector, Zack Hample, uploaded a YouTube video titled “Dear MLB: This is NOT HOW TO TREAT FANS at games — more drama at Coors Field.”
Braves fans want to send Kenley Jansen to the moon after brutal blown save
Kenley Jansen’s blown save and walk-off walk against the Cardinals had Braves fans pulling out their hair in frustration. The Braves picked up Kenley Jansen this offseason intending not to worry about their closer in 2022. They’ve gotten the opposite result because of Jansen’s occasionally erratic pitching and ill-timed...
