Maine State

Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine — Enrollment at Maine's seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates. The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from fall 2021. Several thousand...
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes

PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
