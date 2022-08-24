ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Chipotle unionizes, first in the chain to do so

A Lansing Chipotle made company history as the first store to unionize in the burrito chain on Thursday. In a 11-3 vote, workers at the restaurant, located at 5805 W. Saginaw Highway, decided to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the chain’s 3,000 locations to organize.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels

Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
The Flint Journal

Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways

MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Matthew DePerno, under investigation in voting machine probe, is Republican pick for AG

LANSING, MI – Matthew DePerno will try to become Michigan’s next attorney general while facing possible criminal charges from that very office. Michigan Republicans officially nominated DePerno as the party’s AG candidate, as county delegates confirmed in a voice vote at Saturday’s state GOP convention to place him on the Nov. 8 ticket. He had already been endorsed by different delegates at an April convention.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Flint Journal

Watch out for student loan forgiveness scams, Michigan AG Nessel warns

LANSING, MI - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential student loan forgiveness scams. The warning comes after President Joe Biden announced a broad student debt plan that will cancel up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 and households under $250,000. And Pell Grant recipients can receive an additional $10,000 of forgiveness.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Service#Nutrition#Food Drink#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth
The Ann Arbor News

Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year

Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
BUCKLEY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Ann Arbor News

While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan

Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy