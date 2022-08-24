Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer executive order waives some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday to lift some fuel rules after a fire shut down an Indiana refinery earlier this week. The energy emergency declaration will temporarily waive regulations for vehicles transporting gas and diesel. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Michigan Chipotle unionizes, first in the chain to do so
A Lansing Chipotle made company history as the first store to unionize in the burrito chain on Thursday. In a 11-3 vote, workers at the restaurant, located at 5805 W. Saginaw Highway, decided to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the chain’s 3,000 locations to organize.
9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels
Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mega MIllions results for 08/26/22; jackpot worth $135 million
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $150 million as there was no winner of the $135 million jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Aug. 26. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 30 will be worth $153 million with a cash option of $85.9 million.
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Matthew DePerno, under investigation in voting machine probe, is Republican pick for AG
LANSING, MI – Matthew DePerno will try to become Michigan’s next attorney general while facing possible criminal charges from that very office. Michigan Republicans officially nominated DePerno as the party’s AG candidate, as county delegates confirmed in a voice vote at Saturday’s state GOP convention to place him on the Nov. 8 ticket. He had already been endorsed by different delegates at an April convention.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dixon/Hernandez GOP ticket cements parental rights in education as major issue
LANSING, MI — Broadening parental rights in education and rolling back regulations on businesses appear to be the major issues of the Tudor Dixon-Shane Hernandez gubernatorial ticket, the certainty of which was established early Saturday, Aug. 27. “The state of Michigan will be the number one state in the...
Election denier Kristina Karamo is Michigan GOP secretary of state nominee
LANSING, MI – Two years ago this November, Kristina Karamo was a poll challenger in Detroit who then joined the wave of conservatives falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. This year, she has a chance to become Michigan’s top election official. Michigan Republicans confirmed Karamo, an...
Watch out for student loan forgiveness scams, Michigan AG Nessel warns
LANSING, MI - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential student loan forgiveness scams. The warning comes after President Joe Biden announced a broad student debt plan that will cancel up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 and households under $250,000. And Pell Grant recipients can receive an additional $10,000 of forgiveness.
Powerball results for 08/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $100 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 24. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 27 will be worth $115 million with a cash option of $65.2 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
5 facts about how much student loan debt Michiganders have
President Joe Biden is announced this week the federal government will forgive $10,000 of federal student loans for individuals making $125,000 or less or married couples making $250,000 or less. But how much college debt would that actually erase in Michigan?
Anticipating fall surge of avian flu, DNR issues guidelines for waterfowl hunters
LANSING, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging waterfowl hunters to use caution when harvesting and handling wild birds this fall due to the presence of avian influenza virus. A recent uptick in reports of wild bird die-offs, neurologically abnormal wild birds and detections of highly pathogenic...
What’s really at stake in Michigan’s governor debate date disagreements?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have both agreed to two statewide televised debates from the same two hosts. But they haven’t settled on the same dates, and the disagreement says more about the state of the race than scheduling conflicts. Early Wednesday, Whitmer’s campaign announced they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$350 tax credit possible for safe gun storage, training under bipartisan bill package
A group of bipartisan lawmakers, comprising two Democrats and two Republicans, are looking to enhance safe storage practices for firearms through a four bill package currently in the Michigan House. House Bill 6350 through 6353 seek to encourage gun owners to follow best safety practices for firearms by incentivizing training...
While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan
Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0