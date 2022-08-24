ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 62

Jenny Taylor
3d ago

You can not enforce a law that is so old that the people you are enforcing it on didn't even have the right to vote on it when it was passed!!

Reply(19)
15
Trucker
3d ago

Murder it’s all about murder your baby but you don’t care murder is murder and women to get pregnant and you go get an abortion is murder and demand an allowance this abortion is just as guilty point blank it’s murder anyway you look at it

Reply(5)
19
Michael DeLuca
3d ago

I really don't see what the big deal is if you're not adult enough to use counterceptives and you shouldn't be having sex

Reply(15)
18
Related
MSNBC

Abortion rights advocates win landslide victory in key statewide race

South Dakota Republicans thought they’d come up with a clever plan. With Medicaid expansion on the ballot, GOP state legislators tried to pull a fast one: They put a related issue on the ballot that would force Medicaid expansion supporters to get 60 percent of the vote to succeed, instead of a simple majority.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bernstein
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Appellate Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Appeals Court#The Michigan House#Gop#Legislature#The Court Of Appeals#Court Of Claims
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy