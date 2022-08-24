ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Allegedly Fall Asleep Mid-Flight, Miss Landing

By Victoria Scott
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwM0O_0hTlei2E00 Alan Wilson via https://flic.kr/p/tFGGG5, used under CC BY-SA 2.0

It’s not an unheard-of occurrence, but it’s still not my favorite thing to hear as a commercial airline passenger. According to the Aviation Herald , the entire crew of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-343 has been accused of falling asleep after going radio-silent and missing their destination airport entirely. This happened during an early-morning flight over eastern Africa on Monday.

The flight was on a Boeing 737-800 from Khartoum, Sudan (KRT) to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (ADD) on a red-eye schedule with take-off at 3:27 am local time in Sudan. As it approached KRT, it stayed at cruising altitude, despite banking to fly over the runway it was intended to land on. The plane flew over the airport still at 37,000 feet as air-traffic control tried in vain to contact the crew. The 737 continued flying until autopilot disconnected and the warning alarm went off , at which point the pilots reportedly woke up and re-established contact with ATC. The pilots took back manual control and went around ADD, lining up for a successful—and somehow still on-time—landing. The above ADS-B log from FlightAware shows the plane’s path directly over the runway at cruising altitude, and the subsequent repositioning to actually land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0WV4_0hTlei2E00
FlightAware

Ethiopian Airlines released a statement acknowledging the incident, stating the crew was “removed from operation” pending an investigation, but stopped short of saying that the pilots were definitely asleep. Still, the plane itself was back in the air flying another route within two and a half hours, so it’s hard to believe it was a mechanical failure of some kind. This likely leaves pilot error as the cause; and a review of the cockpit recorder for any snoring will likely allow for a more definitive answer.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019, killing all 157 people onboard. The African airline’s position since day one has been that a factory flaw with the Boeing 737 Max (not the same plane involved in the recent incident) is to blame for the deadly crash, despite authorities claiming a number of other factors are also to blame.

Pilots falling asleep on the flight deck is usually not a common occurrence, but this is the second story I’ve reported on about pilots falling asleep mid-air in just two months. And as pilot shortages get ever-more-dire and existing crews work to the point of exhaustion , it’s likely there will be more stories like this without serious changes from airlines or aviation agencies.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight

Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Ethiopian Airlines Pilots#The Aviation Herald#Krt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
airlive.net

Passengers on an overnight flight from Los Angeles were shaken up when they awoke to oxygen masks dropping from the cabin ceiling

Passengers on an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Auckland were shaken up when they awoke to oxygen masks dropping from the cabin ceiling. Flight NZ 5 departed LAX on August 17 and arrived at AKL August 19, 2022 (international date line crossing loses one day en route) Lights flashed on, masks dropped above passengers’ heads and an automated recording declared: “This is an emergency. This is an emergency. Put on your mask”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay

A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy