James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
3 Lakers Trade Scenarios After Acquiring Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a trade. They completed a deal for a Utah Jazz guard, but it was not NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Instead, they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Jazz, who ended up in Salt Lake City earlier this offseason via the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL・
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
The point guard also made an interesting prediction about his fit with L.A. in May...
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010
Holmgren to miss his rookie season with Lisfranc injury
Yardbarker
New York Knicks unwilling to add 1st round picks to enhance Julius Randle trade market
The trade market for New York Knicks star Julius Randle has been non-existent thus far and the team is reportedly not interested in adding one of their many upcoming first-round draft picks to sweeten the offer for interested teams. During the 2022 NBA offseason, there have been two very specific...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Official: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss 2022-23 Season
Chet Holmgren’s NBA debut will have to wait until the 2023-24 season.
Lakers News: LA Insider Pushes for Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Trade
The Lakers should consider moving to plan B with trade talks with Brooklyn seemingly off
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
Yardbarker
Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell
The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
CBS Sports
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL・
NBA Re-Draft 2018: Luka Doncic & Trae Young Lead Class
In an exercise re-drafting the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Jalen Brunson all made leaps.
