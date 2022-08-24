ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Chet Holmgren
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ligament#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Summer League
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury

Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury

Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell

The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness

Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy