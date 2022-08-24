ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Hill, PA

papreplive.com

Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley rallies late

Garnet Valley dug deep to give Eric Van Wyk his first win as head coach. Trailing with 6:18 to play, the Jaguars drove 61 yards to win it on a one-yard run by Jason Bernard with 16 seconds left, handing a 14-7 defeat to Central Bucks West. Quarterback Matt Mesaros...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Big plays lift Academy Park to victory over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Unionville defense played tough all night, but a couple of big plays by Academy Park spelled the difference in the Knights’ 12-7 victory on the road at Unionville, in the season opener for both teams. “This was a big win, a good win, over a good...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Pottstown can’t keep pace with Lower Merion in 35-0 Aces win

POTTSTOWN >> It wasn’t quite how Levert Hughes wanted to mark his return to Pottstown football. At the same time, it didn’t leave him overwhelmingly dismayed. From his years of experience both as a player and coach, Hughes established and developed a sense of pragmatism that helped him keep in perspective occurrences like Friday’s 35-0 loss to Lower Merion in his head-coaching debut with the Trojans.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Mistakes doom WC East as Vikes fall to Manheim Central in opener

WEST GOSHEN >> In the end, Manheim Central clearly established they were the better team at Harold I . Zimmerman field, Friday night. Any chance West Chester East had to at least compete and gain some grit, however, was denied by self-inflicted mistakes. The visiting Barons scored four non-offensive touchdowns...
MANHEIM, PA
papreplive.com

Davis, Sidwar help La Salle rally in 2nd half to beat North Penn

TOWAMENCIN >> After piling up both carries and yards, La Salle’s Stevie Davis finally found his way into the end zone in the fourth quarter. Mekhi Johnson’s interception preserved the Explorers’ 30-28 lead over host North Penn and set La Salle up at its own 20-yard line with 7:45 remaining in Friday night’s season-opening matchup.
PENN, PA
papreplive.com

Oxford forces five turnovers to power Hornets past Avon Grove

LONDON GROVE >> It was a Ches-Mont crossover, but don’t tell the Oxford football team that its 28-16 season opening victory Friday at Avon Grove wasn’t a big deal. The two are in different divisions, and it was the first meeting on the gridiron between these neighboring schools since 2016. With the win, the Hornets have now won 5 of 16 all-time meetings.
OXFORD, PA
papreplive.com

CB East’s Kaveena Ponamgi rallies to 1st singles win against Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Central Bucks East senior Kaveena Ponamgi found herself in a familiar position Thursday morning – going into a tiebreaker with Wissahickon’s Yi Yi Huang. Ponamgi won the first four points of the race-to-10 third set and, like she did in a tournament over the summer, won the tiebreaker to win the match. She won the first singles match 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4) at Wissahickon High School.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley rallies to defeat Phoenixville in season opener

East Whiteland >> Great Valley made its football season opener a good one for the home fans, defeating Phoenixville, 27-20, Friday evening. The Patriots started slowly, falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter and gaining not a single first down in the opening stanza. Fortunately for the home crowd, Patriot...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Coatesville rolls over Pennsbury in season opener

CALN >> Even though Coatesville was were hit hard by graduation, Friday night at Red Raider Stadium the Coatesville football team fired a very loud warning shot to the rest of the Ches-Mont League and District 1 that they are poised to stay at or near the top District 1 again this season.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

CB South turns Plymouth Whitemarsh mistakes into touchdowns

WHITEMARSH >> As Plymouth Whitemarsh’s mistakes multiplied, so did the Central Bucks South lead. The Titans turned three Colonial mistakes into touchdowns and, with the way their defense played, that was more than enough to start the season with a road win, 21-6, Friday night at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Week 1 Preview: Old rivals Boyertown, Upper Perkiomen stick together as area readies for opening night

It’s a new era in Boyertown football – but it’ll start against a familiar foe. When the Bears take the field on Friday night for the first time under new coach Justin Konnick, they’ll do so against Upper Perkiomen in a rivalry both schools have made a priority despite the divisional split in 2016. It will be the 22nd season in a row the teams have met and the 65th overall meeting (Boyertown leads the series 43-19-3).
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Football Week 1 Preview Capsules

Time/Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Walt Snyder Stadium, Council Rock North High School. Last Season: Wissahickon was 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the SOL American Conference. The Trojans split the last six games after a 0-4 start. Council Rock North was 3-7 and 2-5 in the SOL Continental Conference. Last Meeting:...
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Back-to-back: Brunson, Caffrey carry Pottsgrove past Methacton

POTTSGROVE >> Good things come to those who wait, according to the old saying. So after a scoreless first half, the fans at Pennypacker Field on Friday night found themselves plenty entitled to an exciting finish. Pottsgrove running backs Amir Brunson and Bryce Caffrey provided the fireworks. Brunson rushed for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Boyertown enjoys historic night on Konnick’s debut with 61-0 rout of Upper Perkiomen

BOYERTOWN >> The march up the hill into Boyertown’s Memorial Stadium was an emotional one for Justin Konnick ahead of his first game as Bears’ head coach. “I walked up over that hill and I thought of everybody who came before me, the respect I have for those coaches especially Coach (Bob Hillegas) and the other coaches I learned football from at a young age,” said the 1997 Boyertown grad. “I’m not going to lie, a tear came to my eye when I thought about Coach Hill, Breezy (Rupert), Yogi Yerger, Barry Menning, all those guys that brought me along to lead kids. That’s what they taught me to do and that’s what I believe I’m here to do.”
BOYERTOWN, PA
philasd.org

George Washington High School’s Competitive Cheer Makes History

George Washington High School’s (GWHS) Competitive Cheer team is making history, becoming the first team in the School District of Philadelphia to make it to National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) High School Nationals, the largest all star cheerleading competition in the world. Three-time reigning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District XII...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

