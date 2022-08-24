BOYERTOWN >> The march up the hill into Boyertown’s Memorial Stadium was an emotional one for Justin Konnick ahead of his first game as Bears’ head coach. “I walked up over that hill and I thought of everybody who came before me, the respect I have for those coaches especially Coach (Bob Hillegas) and the other coaches I learned football from at a young age,” said the 1997 Boyertown grad. “I’m not going to lie, a tear came to my eye when I thought about Coach Hill, Breezy (Rupert), Yogi Yerger, Barry Menning, all those guys that brought me along to lead kids. That’s what they taught me to do and that’s what I believe I’m here to do.”

