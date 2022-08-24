Read full article on original website
Newswest9.com
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
In the 70s, Vicki Hurt learned how to fly at the Midland Airpark. She's still flying out of there weekly and her family members have followed in her footsteps.
seminolesentinel.com
Ad Valorem Taxes to Appear on Hospital Agenda
The Seminole Hospital District’s Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m. in the Hospital Boardroom, 209 Northwest 8th St. a critical item on the agenda is the consideration and approval of proposed Ad Valorem Taxes. Following the invocation and open forum, the board will recognize outstanding employees and will review/approve the last meeting’s minutes. …
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
seminolesentinel.com
Living a parent’s nightmare
While most parents are enjoying the smiles and babbles of their curious five-montholds in the comfort of their home, Seminole High School teachers Will and Alexandrea (Alex) McCallister are at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston awaiting a liver transplant for their daughter. Avery, born March 25, 2022, however, not only has a life-threatening liver condition but doctors have also discovered a…
cbs7.com
Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
Legacy Freshman on ‘hold’ Wednesday amid several campus incidents
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said Legacy Freshman High School went into a campus wide “hold” for about 20 minutes Wednesday, the District said in a release. The series of events started with a fight in the girl’s restroom; resource officers immediately responded to that fight. Following that fight, the school went into a “hold” […]
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
seminolesentinel.com
Musings by Marilou:
When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy routs Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rebels have an impressive showing in their home opener. After the Sandies scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Legacy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on passes from junior standout quarterback Marcos Davila to Deonta Sonnier and Aiden Serrano. Legacy finished 47-21.
Firefighter’s stolen trailer found, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning. Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he […]
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
KCBD
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students
MIDLAND, Texas — A fire alarm pulled, a fight breaking out, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus. The day after these incidents, Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and the police are taking the necessary disciplinary actions. An investigation is ongoing at Odessa High School following the...
I-20 and Loop 250 eastbound lanes closed due to tractor trailer fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The eastbound lanes on I-20 between Loop 250 and Midkiff are closed due to a tractor-trailer that caught fire earlier this morning. The City of Midland says that the fire has since been put out and clean-up crews are working to clear the area. According to the city, no one was […]
seminolesentinel.com
Loop Lassos Golden Lions
The Loop Longhorns had no problems Friday evening as they traveled to Lubbock and beat the Christ the King Golden Lions 42-16. The win was also special to Bear Chesley, Loop head coach. It was his 50th win as a head coach. The game was in doubt for the Longhorns after the first quarter of play as the Lions led 8-6. That changed in the second quarter as Loop scored another touchdown and led at…
towntalkradio.com
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated. Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County. Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material. The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
