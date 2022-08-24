ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions staff isn't putting on show for 'Hard Knocks': What you see is what you get

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and running backs coach Duce Staley have had some memorable moments through three episodes of the HBO/NFL Films documentary series "Hard Knocks." Start with Episode 1 — as Staley stood in the front of the team room, he turned to Glenn and said, "I love you. I want to (expletive) you up between those white lines, but I love you." ...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
