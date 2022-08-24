Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in a physical fight with a known associate just prior to the shooting. A witness to the fight shot Goode multiple times in defense of the person he was fighting.

No arrests have been made; OPD said the investigation remains open and will be presented to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

