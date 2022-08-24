ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Delivery driver tries kidnapping victim on LSU campus, police say; 2nd incident this week

A delivery driver tried to kidnap someone on LSU's campus on Thursday, university police said — the second kidnapping-related incident reported at the school this week. The victim ordered food from a delivery service during the day Thursday, police said, and had an "encounter" with the assailant near Acadian Hall. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping and simple assault.
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
Woman found shot to death, lying in ditch on Hiawatha Street

BATON ROUGE - Police found the body of a woman lying in a ditch on a small street near I-110 on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Jessica Green was found lying in a ditch in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street around noon. Police said Green...
One person shot to death on East Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along East Brookstown Drive on Saturday night. Sources said the person was dead when first responders arrived around 10 p.m. This is a developing story. No information about the victim has been released.
Woman found shot to death in ditch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Authorities say the case is being viewed as a second-degree kidnapping. At this time, details […]
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
