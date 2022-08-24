Read full article on original website
Delivery driver tries kidnapping victim on LSU campus, police say; 2nd incident this week
A delivery driver tried to kidnap someone on LSU's campus on Thursday, university police said — the second kidnapping-related incident reported at the school this week. The victim ordered food from a delivery service during the day Thursday, police said, and had an "encounter" with the assailant near Acadian Hall. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping and simple assault.
wbrz.com
LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in overnight attack
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person who was nearly kidnapped by a food delivery driver sometime Thursday night, the latest in a rash of crimes marring the school's first week of classes. LSU released a statement Friday morning saying the crime happened outside Acadian Hall. The...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
wbrz.com
Woman found shot to death, lying in ditch on Hiawatha Street
BATON ROUGE - Police found the body of a woman lying in a ditch on a small street near I-110 on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Jessica Green was found lying in a ditch in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street around noon. Police said Green...
wbrz.com
One person shot to death on East Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along East Brookstown Drive on Saturday night. Sources said the person was dead when first responders arrived around 10 p.m. This is a developing story. No information about the victim has been released.
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
theadvocate.com
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Authorities say the case is being viewed as a second-degree kidnapping. At this time, details […]
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police released pictures of an attacker that attempted to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier in the month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. WBRZ spoke with...
brproud.com
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
brproud.com
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate contact with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the opening...
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on August 25, 2022, that Detectives arrested Dominick Moore, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moore is suspected of being involved in the August 10,...
SURVEILLANCE: Mom, kids allegedly set clothes on fire, steal from kid’s store
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Surveillance video captures the moment two kids allegedly set a rack of clothing on fire while their mother is accused of stealing from the store. It happened at Carter’s kids’ clothing store on Siegen Lane. Investigators say it was an elaborate crime all put in motion by their mother.
EXCLUSIVE: Lafayette mother admits having drugs in her system when infant son found unresponsive
Mother admits using drugs night son found dead
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
