Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
18-wheeler Fire on I-20 Causes Major Delays for Drivers in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND – An early morning tractor trailer fire in Midland caused headaches for drivers as the entire interstate in the area was shut down for hours. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 25 at around 4 a.m., firefighters with the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to I-20 near mile marker 136, just past the Loves truck stop, eastbound for the report of a semi truck that had caught fire. Crews were able to put out the fire but as of 9 a.m. the interstate was still closed. Traffic was being diverted to the frontage road but TxDOT traffic cameras show that the line is miles long. As…
Saturday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County. The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the...
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
In the 70s, Vicki Hurt learned how to fly at the Midland Airpark. She's still flying out of there weekly and her family members have followed in her footsteps.
Ad Valorem Taxes to Appear on Hospital Agenda
The Seminole Hospital District’s Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m. in the Hospital Boardroom, 209 Northwest 8th St. a critical item on the agenda is the consideration and approval of proposed Ad Valorem Taxes. Following the invocation and open forum, the board will recognize outstanding employees and will review/approve the last meeting’s minutes. …
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
Friday Morning Crash
An SUV and a sedan collided late Friday morning at the intersection of Hwy 214 and Hobbs Hwy. No one was seriously injured, but airbags in both vehicles were deployed. Seminole police directed traffic and talked with motorists while EMS attended to the drivers and their passengers; firefighters cleared debris from the busy roadway. (Sentinel photo)
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
Living a parent’s nightmare
While most parents are enjoying the smiles and babbles of their curious five-montholds in the comfort of their home, Seminole High School teachers Will and Alexandrea (Alex) McCallister are at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston awaiting a liver transplant for their daughter. Avery, born March 25, 2022, however, not only has a life-threatening liver condition but doctors have also discovered a…
Matters of Record
Gaines Co. Sheriff’s Department Aug. 2 - Deputies investigated theft and criminal mischief at a well site on County Road 311. A report was made. Aug. 3 - Deputies responded to the 400 block of CR 347 in reference to a burglary. An investigation is underway. Aug. 5 - Deputies investigated an assault that occured on County Road 301B. A report was made. Aug. 6 - Deputies were dispatched to CR 218…
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
El Paso, Texas (KOSA) - First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy routs Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rebels have an impressive showing in their home opener. After the Sandies scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Legacy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on passes from junior standout quarterback Marcos Davila to Deonta Sonnier and Aiden Serrano. Legacy finished 47-21.
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated. Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County. Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.
Loop Lassos Golden Lions
The Loop Longhorns had no problems Friday evening as they traveled to Lubbock and beat the Christ the King Golden Lions 42-16. The win was also special to Bear Chesley, Loop head coach. It was his 50th win as a head coach. The game was in doubt for the Longhorns after the first quarter of play as the Lions led 8-6. That changed in the second quarter as Loop scored another touchdown and led at…
Texas man uses Snapchat to publish images of women without consent, police say
A Fort Worth man was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa.
Musings by Marilou:
When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…
