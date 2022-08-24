Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Trash complaints soar in Algiers, Uptown, Mid-City amid 'chronic' service failures; re-bid possible
As Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration finalizes new sanitation contracts covering one half of New Orleans, faltering service in the other half of the city has officials contemplating a change there, too. Richard's Disposal, which hauls residential trash in Algiers, Uptown and Mid-City, has amassed 4,214 complaints for missed pickups...
WDSU
Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
NOLA.com
The Waiting: Police emergency response times skyrocket as officers flee NOPD
Mark Mascar lay huddled with his dog, Lotus, under a van parked near his home in Mid-City, pleading on his cell phone for police. “I’m in danger! They’re chasing me with a gun!” he told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 9 a.m. on May 30. He’d been waiting nine minutes before he implored, “Is someone coming or not?”
iheart.com
Recall Petition Filed Against New Orleans Mayor
A recall petition is being filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This comes after Cantrell has been criticized about her handling of violent crime and her recent travel habits. In order for her to be recalled, 20% of qualified electors need to sign the petition. This would mean a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and three others wounded in three separate overnight shootings, New Orleans police said Saturday. The first shooting occurred around 9:34 p.m. in the 9000 block of Marks Street, police said. A male victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot. He was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrkf.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
NOLA.com
Entergy transmission line that brings power to New Orleans fixed a year after Ida toppled it
The Entergy transmission line that crosses the Mississippi River and brings power to metro New Orleans has been replaced, company officials said Wednesday, nearly a year after Hurricane Ida toppled the power line. The transmission line crosses the river from Avondale to Harahan and has two massive towers on either...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
NOLA.com
Cantrell met a teen robber via her Pathways program. What is it, and does it curb crime?
After six days of silence, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday to address her controversial decision to sit with the family of a 14-year-old armed robber at his sentencing instead of with his victims, but offered little context for her relationship with the teen, other than to say he graduated from the city's Pathways Youth Internship Program. Cantrell created the program 2019 and maintains a hands-on role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
118 thousand passengers expected to depart from New Orleans airport on Labor Day weekend
According to the Transportation Security Administration, if you get caught with weapons in your bag you can expect some jail time and you might have to pay as much as $13,000 dollars in fines.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Eater
Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?
The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
bizneworleans.com
Growing the New Orleans Population (and More)
At a time when there is considerable concern about people leaving the New Orleans region, one local institution is bucking the population outflow trend. Over the past few years, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans has attracted more than 200 of the nation’s top pediatric physicians to move to the area and work at the Hospital.
bizneworleans.com
City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model
NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0