New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
iheart.com

Recall Petition Filed Against New Orleans Mayor

A recall petition is being filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This comes after Cantrell has been criticized about her handling of violent crime and her recent travel habits. In order for her to be recalled, 20% of qualified electors need to sign the petition. This would mean a...
fox8live.com

1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and three others wounded in three separate overnight shootings, New Orleans police said Saturday. The first shooting occurred around 9:34 p.m. in the 9000 block of Marks Street, police said. A male victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot. He was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.
WDSU

Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
NOLA.com

Cantrell met a teen robber via her Pathways program. What is it, and does it curb crime?

After six days of silence, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday to address her controversial decision to sit with the family of a 14-year-old armed robber at his sentencing instead of with his victims, but offered little context for her relationship with the teen, other than to say he graduated from the city's Pathways Youth Internship Program. Cantrell created the program 2019 and maintains a hands-on role.
NOLA.com

Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Eater

Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?

The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
NOLA.com

Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
bizneworleans.com

Growing the New Orleans Population (and More)

At a time when there is considerable concern about people leaving the New Orleans region, one local institution is bucking the population outflow trend. Over the past few years, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans has attracted more than 200 of the nation’s top pediatric physicians to move to the area and work at the Hospital.
bizneworleans.com

City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model

NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
