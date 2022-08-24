ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians’ life expectancy drops by 1.5 years, according to CDC

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqkGU_0hTlc2Af00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to mortality, Florida residents can now expect their lifelines to run just a little bit shorter. New data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Statistics Report said the whole country will die sooner, including in Florida.

The CDC’s report said the state with the highest life expectancy in the country was Hawaii, where residents can expect to live as long as 80.7 years. Mississippi was the lowest life expectancy, at 71.9 years. For the Sunshine State, residents of Florida are looking at 77.5 years, down from 79 in 2019.

Florida welfare benefits unchanged since 1997; number in need has only grown alongside inflation

Based on the CDC data, Florida ranks 19th for life expectancy. Males in Florida have less time to live than their female counterparts, with 74.6 years compared to 80.5 years. The trend of women in all 50 states and the District of Columbia held, with women living longer across the whole country, no matter where they make their homes.

Across the various states, Florida proved an outlier when it came to average life expectancies, the only southern state with a life expectancy around 77, rather than the range of about 72 to 76.8 from North Carolina to New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YidPM_0hTlc2Af00
(Aging society, Getty Images for WFLA)

Nationally, the life expectancy fell by 1.8 years, “mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries.” The CDC reported the unintentional injuries were “mainly drug overdose deaths.” In May, President Joe Biden marked an occasion for the deaths of one million Americans to COVID.

Midwestern states had similar life expectancies to southern states, as well as Northeast non-coastal areas. The CDC said “states with the lowest life expectancies at age 65 are mostly concentrated in the South, with Florida being a noted exception, and those with the highest life expectancies are mostly in the West and Northeast.”

When it comes to survival beyond age 65, Florida ranks higher, at No. 6. The average life expectancy beyond 65 in Florida is about 19.2 years, with men expected to survive to just about 83-years-old while women could make it to nearly 86-years-old, according to the federal data for 2020.

Every part of the country had decreases in average life expectancy from birth between 2019 and 2020. New York had the biggest drop, going down three years to 77.7 years from 80.7. The lowest drop was in Hawaii, where the average life expectancy only went down by 0.2 years.

Florida 3rd least generous state for tipping, according to survey

The U.S. Census Bureau said from 2019 to 2020, the number of deaths in America increased by 19%, which the bureau calls the “largest spike in mortality in 100 years.” Deaths in 2021 were reportedly still elevated as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

The Florida Department of Health reported the two leading causes of death in the state were heart disease and cancer, though COVID-19 was the third highest.

Cause of Death Number in 2020
Heart Disease 49,208
Cancer 45,723
COVID-19 19,157
Unintentional Injury 15,987
Stroke 15,356
(Source: Florida Department of Health)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis wants pot companies to pay more

TALLAHASSEE - As Florida medical marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state.The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday."I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor said. "I would charge them an arm and a leg. I mean, everybody wants these licenses."It was unclear if DeSantis was referring to medical-marijuana companies already operating in the state or businesses seeking to gain entry to Florida, which insiders say has the potential to be one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Floridians#Midwestern States#Life Expectancy#Life Expectancies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wild941.com

Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death

Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
CLERMONT, FL
WFLA

WFLA

87K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy