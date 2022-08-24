Notebook: Justin Ford makes Senior Bowl watch list, Robby Hauck is Campbell Trophy nominee

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Back-to-back homers help Missoula beat Billings in Pioneer baseball
BILLINGS — Kamron Willman and Lamar Sparks hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning Saturday night and the Missoula PaddleHeads went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 4-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The homers tied the game at 2-2 before Missoula (59-23) tacked on...
406mtsports.com
Q&A with Montana AD Kent Haslam as conference realignment hits closer to home
MISSOULA — Realignment has dominated headlines as premier NCAA programs have continued to move from conference to conference. Last year, it was Oklahoma and Texas announcing they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The shock waves hit closer to Montana when USC and UCLA jolted the world in June with the news that they would be going from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
montanasports.com
MTN Sports announces Grizzly football broadcast team
MISSOULA - Following the announcement of a new television partnership with the Big Sky Conference, the Montana Television Network is proud to share the broadcast team that will bring Montana Grizzly Football to viewers across the state. . Jay Kohn will be the play-by-play announcer for all MTN games with former...
406mtsports.com
Carroll set for season opener against No. 17 Montana Western
HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football. Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanasports.com
Class B roundup: QB Pat Duchien, Florence begin state title defense with shutout of Manhattan
MISSOULA — Florence began defense of its Class B state championship in grand fashion Friday, as quarterback Pat Duchien accounted for four touchdowns and the Falcons 30-0 romp over Manhattan at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Florence opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when a bad snap of a Manhattan...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech dominates Eastern Oregon in all facets in 38-3 win
LA GRANDE, OR - The Montana Tech Orediggers played the opening game of their 2022 season as they took on the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers Saturday night at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon. Jet Campbell accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, while the defense forced four turnovers...
KULR8
Janacaro brothers carry on mother's toughness heading into 1st season following her death
MISSOULA — Colter Janacaro looks at a picture of his mother on his nightstand every morning as he wakes up ahead of preseason football camp at Montana. So too does his older brother, Levi Janacaro, who keeps a photo of his mother, Michaele Janacaro, next to his bed and another hanging above his headboard.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech begins 2022 football season at Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, OREGON - A road trip to start a season can be an opportunity for a team to bond. That is precisely what the Montana Tech Orediggers football team will get to kick off their 2022 campaign as they take on the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Saturday evening (7 p.m. MT) at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon.
RELATED PEOPLE
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs win at home over Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira had three hits Friday night, Andrew Fernandez homered and Jackson Raper drove in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 5-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (44-36) received doubles from Jordan Hovey and Jordan Barth and triples from...
406mtsports.com
Crosstown soccer: Hellgate boys, girls hand Sentinel teams first loss
MISSOULA — The starting lineup is all new, but the results have remained the same for the three-time defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team. The Knights moved to 2-0 on Saturday morning with a shutout win over crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel, 4-0, on the Spartans' pitch. Hellgate has outscored the opposition 14-0 this season.
406mtsports.com
Great Falls CMR wins another season-opening shootout over Missoula Hellgate
GREAT FALLS – This much should seem clear to Missoula Hellgate football fans. The Knights are going to have to score more than 35 points if they are going to beat Great Falls CMR. The Knights opened their 2021 season at home by losing 37-35 to CMR, and they...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs drop second straight game to Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Nate Gatewood had three hits and Jayson Newman homered Thursday night as the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads beat the Billings Mustangs 5-1 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. With the PaddleHeads leading 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Newman hit a two-run homer to right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin beats Missoula Big Sky in program's 1st-ever trip to the Garden City
MISSOULA — Hunter Chandler has coached inside Missoula County Public Stadium before, but Friday was his first time doing so as the head football coach of Bozeman Gallatin. The Raptors were playing their first-ever game in Missoula during the program’s third year of existence. They added to the historical trip by collecting their first-ever win in the Garden City as they scored a 46-6 win over Missoula Big Sky in the Class AA season opener for both teams.
406mtsports.com
Florence defeats Manhattan 30-0 to start the season
MISSOULA — On a beautiful Friday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Class B defending state champions Florence-Carlton Falcons overpowered the Manhattan Tigers 30-0. Manhattan held tough in the first quarter but mishaps cost the Tigers points in the ensuing quarters. The Falcons scored first in the opening quarter on a quarterback keeper by Patrick Duchien. Cole Fowler added the extra point.
406mtsports.com
City cliffhanger: Hungry Big Sky girls forge tie with Sentinel; Spartan boys blank Eagles
MISSOULA — Ady Staples was equal parts nervous and excited. Missoula Big Sky's freshman keeper had a tough test in her high school debut against a Missoula Sentinel team that beat the Eagles twice last season by a combined score of 10-0. But when the time came for Staples to stand and deliver, she showed just how bright the future appears to be for the Eagles.
buttesports.com
Maroons Take Mulligan in Ronan
It was a tough day for Butte Central golfers. They competed in Ronan against 11 other Class A teams, and finished 11th in the team score with a total of 398 points. The team was led by Sam Henderson, who scored an 87 on the day. He was followed by Will McGree with an 89, Trapper Stajcar with a 107, Randy Larson, shot a 113, and Kelton Berger finished with a 115.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
406mtsports.com
Polson, Jarrett Wilson rout Butte Central
BUTTE — The Pirates had too much firepower Friday night as Polson defeated the Butte Central Maroons 49-14 at Naranche Stadium in Butte. Because of a transformer issue with the light standards at Alumni Coliseum, which acts as the Maroons' home field, the decision to move the game to Naranche was made on Tuesday.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
NBCMontana
Drone video of the Double Arrow Lookout in Seeley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Double Arrow Lookout in the Seeley Swan area. Watch all our drone videos: NBCMontana.com/news/sky-team.
Comments / 0