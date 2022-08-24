Read full article on original website
NewarkBrix
3d ago
no respect privileged little princess living in montclair. wasting time of the people trying to get to work. like its a right to waste peoples time. she will do it again cause we all know prosecutors will just drop charges.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City cop being treated for burns after driver hit road flare and caused car fire
A Jersey City police officer is being treated for multiple burns he sustained off duty while assisting those involved in a two-vehicle crash in Kearny after a driver hit a road flare and cause a car fire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. At approximately 11:32 p.m. on Thursday, two...
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing woman in Newark
A Summit man has been arrested for the murder of the 28-year-old Union County woman who was found fatally stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Ramunas Katkus, of Summit, is charged with the murder of Angelika K. Miles, along with possession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash
One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
Woman fatally shot in the head while inside car in the Bronx, police say
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was shot in the head while inside a car in the Bronx overnight, police said on Saturday. The 37-year-old victim was inside the car with a man, 43, in the vicinity of East 170th Street and College Avenue when she was shot in the head, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uber Driver, Accomplices Stage Knifepoint Holdup Of Passenger At Saddle Brook Hotel: Prosecutor
An Uber passenger was robbed at knifepoint outside a Saddle Brook hotel by a man who’d conspired with the female driver and another accomplice to hold him up, authorities said. Uber driver Karina Eremyan, 30, of Fair Lawn was behind the wheel when ex-con Antonio Bowen, 28, of Fair...
Newark Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Man Wanted for Questioning in Carjacking
NEWARK, NJ _ the North Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a...
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
VIDEO: Woman, 74, punched in face while walking in Midtown; suspect sought
The victim was walking down the sidewalk at 11 a.m. when another woman suddenly slugged her in the face, sending her collapsing to the sidewalk, video shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Morris County Employer Burglarized At Gunpoint By Disgruntled Former Workers, Police Say
Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said. Upon arrival, officers...
Serial Car Burglar Out On Bail Does It Again In Secaucus: Police
A 28-year-old accused car burglary out on bail was arrested after he did the same thing again, authorities in Secaucus said. Joshua Muniz, of Secaucus, was arrested in June for burglarizing cars on Third Street in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Muniz in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug....
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
521
Followers
3K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 4