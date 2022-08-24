Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
'Missed by many' | Forsyth County Emergency Services grieving the loss of EMS Chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Emergency Services Chief of Forsyth County has died, according to the Forsyth County EMS officials. Chief Daren Ziglar worked with numerous EMS agencies and Fire departments of the course of 30 years. "It is with great sadness that Forsyth County Emergency Services announces the...
2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
Where is Heddie Dawkins? Search continues for possibly injured NC woman with ‘severe dementia’
There were 60 to 70 officers helping during a search this week -- and teams are using drones, ATVs, kayaks, motorcycles and bicycles to cover more ground, police said.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
WXII 12
1 person injured in overnight shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting near Manly and Thurmond streets that left one person injured. According to a news release, officers were called to West 24th and North Cherry streets at 12:39 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police said they found one man who had been shot in the calf inside a vehicle upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event. The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies. If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means […]
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
2 charged with murder in Winston-Salem homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, […]
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
‘Chameleon Beard Bandit,’ Greensboro bank robber sentenced to 15 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank robber known by the alias, “Chameleon Beard Bandit”, was handed his sentence in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Department of Justice. Court records state that Ronnie Hiram Wessinger, Jr, 49, walked into a Bank of America branch in Durham on Sept. 29, 2017. Wessinger was wearing a gray […]
Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
