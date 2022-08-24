ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXII 12

Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

1 person injured in overnight shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting near Manly and Thurmond streets that left one person injured. According to a news release, officers were called to West 24th and North Cherry streets at 12:39 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police said they found one man who had been shot in the calf inside a vehicle upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged with murder in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

