ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US to extradite Canadian writer accused of faking own death and kidnapping son

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8bLS_0hTlbLp000
Dawn Walker 2 Photograph: Facebook

An acclaimed writer who says she fled Canada to escape domestic abuse is to be extradited from the US, amid accusations she faked her own death, kidnapped her son and illegally crossed the American border.

Dawn Walker, an Indigenous author from Okanese Cree Nation in the province of Saskatchewan, was due to be driven to the border on Wednesday by US officials and handed over to Canadian police, more than a month after she first went missing.

In mid-July, her abandoned pickup truck was spotted in a park in the city of Saskatoon prompting fears that she and her son had drowned in the South Saskatchewan River.

Their disappearance spurred a search by the Royal Canadian Mounted police and Saskatoon police, as well as neighbouring First Nations. A GoFundMe was set up to help locate her son, raising nearly C$50,000 (US$39,000).

But on 5 August, Walker was arrested by Department of Homeland Security officials in the US state of Oregon, who accused her of stealing the identity of a friend to cross the border into the US and open up a bank account. She was also accused of an “abduction scheme” to bring her seven-year-old son to the United States. He was returned to a legal guardian in Canada on 7 August.

Walker, previously the CEO of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), issued a statement soon after she was arrested saying she “feared for my safety and that of my son”, and that she was “failed by the Saskatchewan justice system, the family law system and child protection”.

Her son’s father has denied any wrongdoing. The parents have been involved in a lengthy custody battle and Walker’s son was due to be with his father on 25 July. The Saskatoon police said any previous allegations made by Walker about the boy’s father were investigated, but no charges were laid.

Walker disagreed, saying police “only cared when they thought I was dead”.

“I am fighting systems that continuously fail to protect me as an Indigenous woman and protect non-Indigenous men.”

Walker has long been a staunch supporter of Indigenous women fleeing domestic abuse and a critic of the failure to address the sustained crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across the country. She unsuccessfully ran for federal office in the most recent national election and earlier this month was shortlisted for a prestigious Canadian literary award for her book The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour.

“It is heartbreaking that Dawn may have felt she had no other choice but to take the drastic action that she did,” the FSIN chief Bobby Cameron said in a statement following news of her arrest. “Let us not forget that Dawn is a champion of First Nations women’s rights and causes. She spearheaded many [missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls] campaigns and gatherings.

“If there’s anything we have learned … [it] is the urgency of these MMIWG issues and our role in protecting our most vulnerable members in need.”

In an Oregon court on Tuesday, a public defender said Walker was the victim of intimate partner abuse and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Ms Walker, most people in our courtroom arrive here after experiencing some trauma in their lives and that’s especially true for the women who end up in our courtroom. And I’m sorry that you weren’t able to get the support that you needed at home and that you ended up here in an Oregon courtroom,” district court magistrate judge Stacie Beckerman told Walker. “I hope that you are able to see your son soon.”

Walker waived her right to an extradition hearing that could have lasted months.

After investigating her finances, American prosecutors said in an affidavit that Walker had an “elaborate” plan that involved kidnapping her son and faking their deaths. “The plan is that Canada can proceed on their charges and then we will simply watch those unfold and as necessary deal with our charges in the future,” US attorney Scott Kerin told the court.

Walker faces charges in the US of felony aggravated identity theft and misdemeanour identity theft. The Saskatoon police have also charged her with mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Vice

Colombian Drug Lord Sent a Message From US Prison: Please Stop Killing Cops

Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord just sent a message to his old associates from the U.S. prison where he’s currently locked up: Please stop killing police officers. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as “Otoniel,” sent a letter through his attorney calling for the Gulf Clan, a guerrilla group turned drug cartel, to “cease all the attacks against official forces in Colombia because it is harmful for the society.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Mexican journalist killed hours after writing about official’s role in state-sponsored disappearance of 43 students

A journalist became the 15th to be killed this year when he was shot in southern Mexico on Monday. Fredid Roman was fatally shot inside his vehicle in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, the Associated Press reported. Mr Roman presented the programme The Reality of Guerrero, where he covered politics. Just hours before his killing, Mr Roman had posted a column online discussing former Mexico attorney general Jesús Murillo Karam’s arrest in the investigation into the disappearance and potential massacre of 43 university students in 2014, CNN en Espanol reported. In the post, Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Canadian#Extradition#South Saskatchewan River#Violent Crime#American#Okanese Cree Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans

The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'

The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

418K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy