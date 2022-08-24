ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

kptv.com

Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Friday night in Old Town. PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

New details released in ‘unprovoked attack' on Hillsboro officer, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released in the alleged “violent unprovoked attack” and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. Earlier this week, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lieutenant Neil Potter, who has been with HPD for 23 years.
Aloha, OR
Washington State
Aloha, OR
Washington County, OR
Washington County, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Man arrested in Tigard after 6-hour standoff Friday

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department said an armed suspect is in custody after a six-hour standoff on Friday. At about 6 p.m. police responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” at the Greenburg Apartments at 9570 Southwest Greenburg Road. Police said a man armed...
TIGARD, OR
q13fox.com

Red Robin employee gets spit on, pepper-sprayed in scam attempt

TUALATIN, Ore. - A Red Robin employee was not only the victim of a scam attempt but also got spit on and pepper sprayed, according to authorities. Police in Tualatin, Oregon, said the incident happened on August 24 around 3:30 p.m. local time. Investigators said they responded to the Red...
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
HILLSBORO, OR
#Suicide#County Jail#Benton County#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
KCBY

Missing 16-year-old girl; believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston who went missing from Portland on Tuesday, August 23rd. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS says she is suspected to be around...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR

