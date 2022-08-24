Read full article on original website
Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Friday night in Old Town. PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Driver sentenced to probation one year after hitting, killing nine-year-old in Gresham
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – More than a year after nine-year-old Baylei Martins-Read was hit by a car and killed in Gresham, her family is grieving knowing the driver responsible for the crash won’t spend any time in jail. This week, Cameron King had assault charges against him dropped...
New details released in ‘unprovoked attack' on Hillsboro officer, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released in the alleged “violent unprovoked attack” and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. Earlier this week, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lieutenant Neil Potter, who has been with HPD for 23 years.
Woman killed at Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert apartment after history of domestic disturbances, neighbors say
A fatal stabbing left a mother of six dead in her home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning, neighbors said. Police announced Saturday they had found a woman deceased at the location after reports of a disturbance. Ummi Said, who lives in the apartment complex where the woman was killed,...
Man arrested in Tigard after 6-hour standoff Friday
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department said an armed suspect is in custody after a six-hour standoff on Friday. At about 6 p.m. police responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” at the Greenburg Apartments at 9570 Southwest Greenburg Road. Police said a man armed...
Red Robin employee gets spit on, pepper-sprayed in scam attempt
TUALATIN, Ore. - A Red Robin employee was not only the victim of a scam attempt but also got spit on and pepper sprayed, according to authorities. Police in Tualatin, Oregon, said the incident happened on August 24 around 3:30 p.m. local time. Investigators said they responded to the Red...
OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
Mother of Gresham hit-and-run victim says suspect sped up before crash
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother is heartbroken after a hit-and-run driver hit her son and left him lying on the road. The young man is in the hospital, fighting for his life and the driver is still on the loose. Lynda Taylor was having her morning coffee when she...
Rainier man accused of arson spree in Oregon and Washington
A Rainier man was arrested Friday after allegedly starting a series of fires, Cowlitz County Officials say.
Man accused of dumping girlfriend’s body in garbage dies in Washington County custody
The 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the garbage died by apparent suicide Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. A deputy found Fabian Hernandez, suspected in the killing of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, in the Washington County Jail on Aug. 17 with...
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Man found dead after Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood shooting ID’d
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on August 10.
Mother slain in SE Portland ‘really had a good heart’
What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained.
Woman died from blunt force trauma in Parkrose Heights homicide
The victim in a Parkrose Height assault has been identified by Portland Police.
Sheriff: Man arrested after vehicles collide ‘multiple times’
A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles "collided multiple times" in Clark County, officials said.
Missing 16-year-old girl; believed to be in danger
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston who went missing from Portland on Tuesday, August 23rd. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS says she is suspected to be around...
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Hwy 99E
A crash on Highway 99E early Thursday morning left one pedestrian dead
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
