Friday's varsity football game has been moved to Meadville

Torrential rains that have soaked the Southwest Mississippi area have forced the relocation of this week's varsity football game between Franklin County High School and West Lincoln, according to FCHS Athletic Director Brent Calcote. "We've had a lot of rain in our area for the last several days and West Lincoln agreed to move the game to Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium in Meadville (on the FCHS campus) because our field might be a little soggy, but it will be ready to play on Friday night and theirs will not," Calcote said shortly after 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The game time will remain at 7:30 p.m., as mandated by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, and admission to the regular season opener for both gridiron teams will be $8. The Friday, Sept. 2 game between FC and Wesson Attendance Center had been scheduled as the Bulldogs' home opener, but that changed with the official announcement on Wednesday afternoon. As its does every week, The Franklin Advocate will be at all FC varsity football games throughout the 2022 season and will have stories, statistics, photos and video from the game posted early Saturday morning. If you cannot come to the game -- now being played in Meadville -- please check our website, www.franklinadvocate.com -- for a wrap-up of the contest between the Bulldogs and West Lincoln.