ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, MS

Friday's varsity football game has been moved to Meadville

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

Torrential rains that have soaked the Southwest Mississippi area have forced the relocation of this week's varsity football game between Franklin County High School and West Lincoln, according to FCHS Athletic Director Brent Calcote. "We've had a lot of rain in our area for the last several days and West Lincoln agreed to move the game to Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium in Meadville (on the FCHS campus) because our field might be a little soggy, but it will be ready to play on Friday night and theirs will not," Calcote said shortly after 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The game time will remain at 7:30 p.m., as mandated by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, and admission to the regular season opener for both gridiron teams will be $8. The Friday, Sept. 2 game between FC and Wesson Attendance Center had been scheduled as the Bulldogs' home opener, but that changed with the official announcement on Wednesday afternoon. As its does every week, The Franklin Advocate will be at all FC varsity football games throughout the 2022 season and will have stories, statistics, photos and video from the game posted early Saturday morning. If you cannot come to the game -- now being played in Meadville -- please check our website, www.franklinadvocate.com -- for a wrap-up of the contest between the Bulldogs and West Lincoln.

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Davis earns first win, Walton shines under center

NATCHEZ — An ice cold Gatorade bath awaited Natchez Head Coach Steve Davis as the running clock ticked away during the final minutes of the Bulldogs 55-0 defeat of Wilkinson County on Friday. Davis’ son ran onto the sidelines and scooped him up with a smile as Davis won...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carter leads Rebels past Yellow Jackets with four touchdowns

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the MAIS Class 4A Rebels stunned the Class 5A Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets 31-14 Friday night at Bobby Marks Stadium. Carter completed 13 of 18 passes for 179 yards...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Face Off: Wildcats, Bulldogs open season with new head coaches

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs play host to one of their nearby rivals in the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats Friday night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. And for perhaps the first time...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadville, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
County
Franklin County, MS
Franklin County, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game

In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
HEIDELBERG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Gridiron Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wesson Attendance Center#Bulldogs
Natchez Democrat

Now that’s a melon! Natchez grower produces 109-pounder

NATCHEZ — Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg teen arrested for weekend shooting incident on Clay

Vicksburg police responded at 11:25 p.m. Saturday to Clay Street in reference to shots fired. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. Derrius Darden, 18, of Vicksburg was taken into custody soon after. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday,...
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested for Monday shooting in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities arrested a man and woman for allegedly firing shots in the Woodhaven subdivision on Monday. The Natchez Democrat reported authorities said the woman was the driver of a Honda CRV, and the man is the suspected shooting. A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez confronted a man […]
NATCHEZ, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
282
Followers
358
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy