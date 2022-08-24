Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free Habitot ‘mini museum’ set to visit Richmond Library
The Habitot children’s museum is bringing its traveling “mini museum” featuring hands-on exhibits and art, STEM and maker activities to the Richmond Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Tickets are free. “Our exhibits and activities are best for kids 0-5, and...
Legacy of Dr. Henry Clark to be honored at Celebration of Life
A “Memorial Service Celebration of Life” will be held for the late Henry Arthur Clark, Ph.D. Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lucky A’s North Richmond Baseball Field, 925 Fred Jackson Way in Richmond. A North Richmond native, Dr. Clark passed away June 2, 2022; his legacy as a trailblazer of the environmental justice movement prevails.
Groundwork Richmond awarded $700K to train young people in urban forestry/green jobs
Young people ages 18-25 from Richmond’s most disadvantaged communities will be trained in urban forestry/green jobs thanks to a $700,000 CalFire grant recently awarded to Groundwork Richmond. Three cohorts of 15 participants each will train for six months in both classroom and field training while receiving a monthly stipend....
‘A Few of My Favorite Things:’ La Bamba’s carnitas burrito
The Standard’s recently launched series, “A Few of My Favorite Things,” takes a quick look at some of this reporter’s top local treasures—be they food, drink, places or faces—from Richmond and beyond. Up this week: Taqueria La Bamba’s carnitas burrito. I first wandered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Booker T. Anderson Community Center restoration project hits delays
The project to restore Booker T. Anderson Community Center, which has been shuttered since it was ravaged by a two-alarm fire Oct. 28, 2020, is facing delays. While the project to refurbish the building was set to begin this summer, a disagreement over property insurance for the recently vandalized center has prompted the City to seek a new contractor.
Richmond bikeshare program rides again with Charleston Mobility
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Richmond’s first-ever bikeshare program is getting a second life thanks to some serious hustle by City staff. In a special meeting Fri., Aug. 19, the Richmond City Council approved a contract with Charleston Mobility, Inc., to manage the operations needed to relaunch, evaluate and scale the City’s bikeshare system, according to Mayor Tom Butt in his E-Forum.
Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home
A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
WCCUSD teachers needing supplies invited to apply for Ed Fund grants
West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) teachers needing school supplies for the start of the new year are set to get a boost from one of two mini-grant programs being offered by the Ed Fund. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, the application process will open for an Ed Fund program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials presents free talk on ‘Planting a Bird Garden’
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials will illustrate how gardening can be “for the birds” Sat. Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. when it hosts “Planting a Bird Garden,” a free onsite talk by Earl Nickel—aka, “The Curious Plantsman.”. Nickel will speak about plants that will...
Inaugural Richmond block party, resource fair set for City Hall
The Richmond Community Block Party and Resource Fair is set to take place at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 19. In addition to community resources, the fair will feature food, games, jumpers, a backpack giveaway and health screenings and other services from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 450 Civic Center Plaza, City Hall Atrium.
Two killed, one injured in shootings in Richmond Monday
Two people are dead and another injured in two separate shootings along Macdonald Avenue in Richmond Monday, police said. At about 4 p.m., one man was killed and another man injured in a drive-by shooting in the area of 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue, police said. Police responded to the intersection on a ShotSpotter activation and found a crime scene in which over 40 rounds had been fired.
Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings
Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
Richmond ESL Program parlays $50K toward service expansion
The Richmond Public Library’s Literacy for Every Adult Program’s (LEAP) ESL (English as a Second Language) component has been awarded $50,000 in funding from California Library Literacy Services (CLLS) to expand its services, according to Literacy Program Manager Abigail Sims-Evelyn. The funding will enable LEAP’s ESL Program to...
Bay Area bunnies need foster, adoptive parents to hop to the rescue
Bay area bunnies are in immediate need of foster or adoptive homes, according to a collective appeal from municipal shelters and nonprofits issued by Bay Area Rabbit Plea. In an appeal described as the first-ever of its kind regionally, Bay Area Rabbit Plea said that local nonprofits and municipal shelters are currently overloaded with rabbits and that there’s an urgent need for community members to provide foster homes or to adopt rabbits.
R3F allocated $100K from City of Richmond’s Rescue Act funds
The City of Richmond has awarded the Richmond Rapid Response Fund (R3F) with $100,000 from its American Rescue Act funds; the allocation was green lighted during the Aug. 2 City Council meeting. The R3F, a fiscally sponsored project of the West Contra Costa Public Education Fund, will utilize the funding...
Point Richmond Music concert series continues Friday
Point Richmond Music’s free concert series continues tomorrow with a performance of Dirty Cello and The Mad Maggies. Dirty Cello will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while The Mad Maggies will perform from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Park Place and Washington Avenue in Historic Downtown Point Richmond.
Local family celebrates housewarming party after tragic setbacks
The Parker family of El Sobrante, who in recent years have faced a series of inconceivable personal setbacks, celebrated some joyful news last weekend at a housewarming party at their newly purchased home, according to a Facebook post by St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. The housewarming party,...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
The Factory Bar unveils colorful mural at 2nd anniversary event
The Factory Bar at 12517 San Pablo Ave. unveiled its new mural on Sunday, the same day it celebrated its second anniversary in business, and also the City of Richmond’s 117th birthday. The mural, an artistic rendering of “Richmond,” features the works of eight artists, each of whom were...
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0