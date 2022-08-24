ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Richmond, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Richmond, CA
Entertainment
The Richmond Standard

Richmond bikeshare program rides again with Charleston Mobility

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Richmond’s first-ever bikeshare program is getting a second life thanks to some serious hustle by City staff. In a special meeting Fri., Aug. 19, the Richmond City Council approved a contract with Charleston Mobility, Inc., to manage the operations needed to relaunch, evaluate and scale the City’s bikeshare system, according to Mayor Tom Butt in his E-Forum.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home

A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
HERCULES, CA
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Public Art#Art Market#Photography#Richmond Art Center#Pueblo#The United Farm Workers#La Pulga Flea Market#New Visions
The Richmond Standard

Two killed, one injured in shootings in Richmond Monday

Two people are dead and another injured in two separate shootings along Macdonald Avenue in Richmond Monday, police said. At about 4 p.m., one man was killed and another man injured in a drive-by shooting in the area of 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue, police said. Police responded to the intersection on a ShotSpotter activation and found a crime scene in which over 40 rounds had been fired.
RICHMOND, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond ESL Program parlays $50K toward service expansion

The Richmond Public Library’s Literacy for Every Adult Program’s (LEAP) ESL (English as a Second Language) component has been awarded $50,000 in funding from California Library Literacy Services (CLLS) to expand its services, according to Literacy Program Manager Abigail Sims-Evelyn. The funding will enable LEAP’s ESL Program to...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Bay Area bunnies need foster, adoptive parents to hop to the rescue

Bay area bunnies are in immediate need of foster or adoptive homes, according to a collective appeal from municipal shelters and nonprofits issued by Bay Area Rabbit Plea. In an appeal described as the first-ever of its kind regionally, Bay Area Rabbit Plea said that local nonprofits and municipal shelters are currently overloaded with rabbits and that there’s an urgent need for community members to provide foster homes or to adopt rabbits.
ANIMALS
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

