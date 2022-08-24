Read full article on original website
KTUL
Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
KTUL
Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
KTUL
'Reimagine Johnson Park' plan to be unveiled at community event Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will unveil its plans to revive a park near 61st and Riverside at a community event Saturday. The unveiling is open only to community members who live near Johnson Park because Tulsa Parks hopes to get input from the community the park will impact.
KTUL
Innovations Family Wellness hosts seventh annual Lift Every Baby event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lift Every Baby was hosted by Innovations Family Wellness on Saturday, August 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Route 66 Village. Their mission is to strengthen local communities by ushering a generation of healthy facilities, regardless of socioeconomic status. This 7th annual event, promoted...
KTUL
Northeastern State University announces second Fulbright recipient
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Darla Bennett of Muskogee was recently named Northeastern State university's second Fulbright United States Student Award recipient. As a Fulbright participant, Bennett will teach abroad for the 2022 to 2023 school year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. “I was surprised, honestly,” Bennett said about...
KTUL
New regent appointed to Tulsa Community College board
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College graduate and Broken Arrow businesswoman, Jennifer Jezek, has been appointed to the TCC Board of Regents by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. She was approved by the Oklahoma Legislatures and will serve a seven-year term. "Jennifer Jezek brings a wealth of experience as...
KTUL
Tulsa team takes 3rd place in first-ever US Red Bull Rapids
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Flam Bouyancy, a team from Tulsa, took third place at the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Rapids Saturday. James Speegle, owner of Pearl Beach Brew Pub in Tulsa, served as captain for the winning team. Saturday's event took place in North America for the first time...
KTUL
Justice for Greenwood slams Tulsa's DNA program for Race Massacre descendents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a 100-year-old mystery, putting names to the remains of possible Tulsa Race Massacre victims found at Oaklawn cemetery, but before you turn over your DNA to see if it's a match, think about your privacy, attorneys say. "At the moment, our advice is to...
KTUL
Lift Every Baby event to provide services to mothers and children in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A mission to bring awareness to breastfeeding is happening this weekend in Tulsa. Lift Every Baby is returning to Green Country for its seventh year. The event is held every year to create community between women and families across all of Tulsa and from all different socioeconomic, racial, and cultural backgrounds.
KTUL
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not...
KTUL
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
KTUL
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
KTUL
Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
KTUL
OSU celebrates inauguration of first female president
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University held president Dr. Kayse Shrum's inauguration Friday after the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The ceremony included speeches from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby. Shrum made history in July 2021 when...
KTUL
State Board of Education rejects discussion over Tulsa, Mustang accreditation concerns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passionate argument, after passionate argument. "I love Tulsa Public Schools. I love what you're teaching my child. I love our school. I work in the garden there every week." "The law does prohibit instruction based on the concept that individuals are inherently racist. There's no...
KTUL
Broken Arrow residents warm up to LED street lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma began replacing every street light in Broken Arrow with new LED models this week. Feedback has not been universal, but it appears residents are warming up to the change. One Broken Arrow-centric Facebook group saw 200 comments, both attacking...
KTUL
Deals for your dog on National Dog Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking for a special way to treat your furry friend this National Dog Day, two donut shops in Tulsa have got you covered. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts and Krispy Kreme are offering specially made dog donut treats on Friday, National Dog Day.
KTUL
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
KTUL
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
