ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Innovations Family Wellness hosts seventh annual Lift Every Baby event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lift Every Baby was hosted by Innovations Family Wellness on Saturday, August 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Route 66 Village. Their mission is to strengthen local communities by ushering a generation of healthy facilities, regardless of socioeconomic status. This 7th annual event, promoted...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
City
Tahlequah, OK
KTUL

Northeastern State University announces second Fulbright recipient

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Darla Bennett of Muskogee was recently named Northeastern State university's second Fulbright United States Student Award recipient. As a Fulbright participant, Bennett will teach abroad for the 2022 to 2023 school year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. “I was surprised, honestly,” Bennett said about...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

New regent appointed to Tulsa Community College board

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College graduate and Broken Arrow businesswoman, Jennifer Jezek, has been appointed to the TCC Board of Regents by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. She was approved by the Oklahoma Legislatures and will serve a seven-year term. "Jennifer Jezek brings a wealth of experience as...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa team takes 3rd place in first-ever US Red Bull Rapids

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Flam Bouyancy, a team from Tulsa, took third place at the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Rapids Saturday. James Speegle, owner of Pearl Beach Brew Pub in Tulsa, served as captain for the winning team. Saturday's event took place in North America for the first time...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherokee History#Bike#Youth Leadership
KTUL

Lift Every Baby event to provide services to mothers and children in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A mission to bring awareness to breastfeeding is happening this weekend in Tulsa. Lift Every Baby is returning to Green Country for its seventh year. The event is held every year to create community between women and families across all of Tulsa and from all different socioeconomic, racial, and cultural backgrounds.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OSU celebrates inauguration of first female president

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University held president Dr. Kayse Shrum's inauguration Friday after the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The ceremony included speeches from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby. Shrum made history in July 2021 when...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow residents warm up to LED street lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma began replacing every street light in Broken Arrow with new LED models this week. Feedback has not been universal, but it appears residents are warming up to the change. One Broken Arrow-centric Facebook group saw 200 comments, both attacking...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Deals for your dog on National Dog Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking for a special way to treat your furry friend this National Dog Day, two donut shops in Tulsa have got you covered. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts and Krispy Kreme are offering specially made dog donut treats on Friday, National Dog Day.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy