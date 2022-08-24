TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.

