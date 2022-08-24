Two people were arrested in West Lafayette in the last two days on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine. Madison Schieler, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Meijer on U.S. highway 52. West Lafayette police responded to a shoplifting call about a woman who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers reportedly found several store items in Schieler’s bag as well, as a small bag of meth and a pipe.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO