FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker

A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two arrested after deadly drive by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Two men are facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, after a 25-year-old was shot in the head during a drive by shooting. Jalen Dowling, 25, died on July 16 after he was shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Delphos Street.
KOKOMO, IN
The Exponent

Two arrested for alleged possession of meth

Two people were arrested in West Lafayette in the last two days on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine. Madison Schieler, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Meijer on U.S. highway 52. West Lafayette police responded to a shoplifting call about a woman who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers reportedly found several store items in Schieler’s bag as well, as a small bag of meth and a pipe.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
WSOC Charlotte

3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Friday concert at Ruoff evacuated due to ‘disturbance’

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says concert attendees at Ruoff Music Center were evacuated Friday evening due to what law enforcement described as a “disturbance.”. The sheriff’s office says the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue, where rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing. Law enforcement officials did not specify what type of disturbance was involved, but said that all gates, including non-public exits were opened and that patrons self-evacuated from the music venue.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

