Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case
A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.
Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker
A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
Two arrested after deadly drive by shooting in Kokomo
KOKOMO — Two men are facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, after a 25-year-old was shot in the head during a drive by shooting. Jalen Dowling, 25, died on July 16 after he was shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Delphos Street.
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
Two arrested for alleged possession of meth
Two people were arrested in West Lafayette in the last two days on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine. Madison Schieler, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Meijer on U.S. highway 52. West Lafayette police responded to a shoplifting call about a woman who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers reportedly found several store items in Schieler’s bag as well, as a small bag of meth and a pipe.
'Minor conflict' led to deadly shooting of teen in Greenwood, police chief says
The fatal shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore was caused by a "minor conflict" between him and the young man accused of killing him, Greenwood's police chief now says.
Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
‘You gonna make me kill you’: Indy man sentenced after February domestic battery
An Indianapolis man has been convicted months after he beat his girlfriend and put a loaded gun in her mouth.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes Jr. and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved […]
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
Friday concert at Ruoff evacuated due to ‘disturbance’
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says concert attendees at Ruoff Music Center were evacuated Friday evening due to what law enforcement described as a “disturbance.”. The sheriff’s office says the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue, where rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing. Law enforcement officials did not specify what type of disturbance was involved, but said that all gates, including non-public exits were opened and that patrons self-evacuated from the music venue.
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
