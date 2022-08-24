S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

SCS Fox Point grand opening. Photo courtesy S.C. Swiderski.

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill.

SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.

“We are so excited about the progress. Three buildings have opened along with our property management office, said Samantha Miller, senior marketing coordinator. “The final building is set to open in just a few short weeks.”