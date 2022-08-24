ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33r9v9_0hTlWGIU00
SCS Fox Point grand opening. Photo courtesy S.C. Swiderski.

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill.

SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.

“We are so excited about the progress. Three buildings have opened along with our property management office, said Samantha Miller, senior marketing coordinator. “The final building is set to open in just a few short weeks.”

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

DOA to lead Wausau Main Street investment tour with Wausau mayor, others

WAUSAU — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld will participate in a main street business tour today, Aug. 25, with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, Wausau Chamber of Commerce and Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau as part of a series of statewide visits to highlight the impact of Gov. Tony Evers’ investments in communities across Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Volm captures super late models finale as Mondeik completes rare SPS three-peat

WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 25) – The number three was a good one for both Justin Mondeik and Travis Volm on Season Championship Night at State Park Speedway. Mondeik joined some exclusive company at the track with his third consecutive Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech championship, while Volm picked up his third feature win of the season, holding off Mondeik on the final night of weekly racing at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile for 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Mosinee, WI
Business
City
Mosinee, WI
Merrill, WI
Government
Merrill, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Mosinee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

City administrator for Wausau? The debate just heats up

Should the City of Wausau have a city administrator? While some city leaders are exploring the topic, others are dismissing the conversation as one engineered by a handful of people trying to create a negative impression of current local leaders. Gerald Whitburn, a retired businessman who spent much of his...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Scs#Property Management#Opening Ceremony#Business Industry#Linus Business#Scs Fox Point
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs: September

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3Arn3w2. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to air encore broadcast on hoarding disorder

WAUSAU – Hoarding, a persistent difficulty parting with possessions, is a complex psychological phenomenon where people collect and save mountains of items that appear to have little or no worth, often accumulating them to such a degree that their possessions overrun their living spaces. On top of emotional and health concerns, hoarding disorder can present a physical danger to the person struggling with the condition, as well as to the people with whom they live. Recent research and emerging science are beginning to clarify the causes of hoarding disorder, along with treatment options that can result in better decision-making and a happier, healthier life.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

NTC to host open house

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will host its Community Open House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at 1000 W. Campus Drive. The event is free and open to the public. The open house gives attendees the opportunity to meet with faculty and explore 190+ program options. Visitors also can tour NTC’s state-of-the-art labs and Timberwolf Suites, NTC’s partnership for student housing.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

The Grand to host community engagement events this fall

WAUSAU – The Grand Theater will bring back its Bridge Clinic Community Engagement Series this fall, highlighting four free community arts events. This fall, the series will feature swing dancing, a ballet-inspired fitness class, a chance to watch Broadway crews transform the stage of The Grand, and the ever-popular Broadway Karaoke.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Burks Bar to hold dog-friendly event

Well-behaved dogs (and their owners and friends) are invited to a fundraising event this weekend at Burks Bar in Wausau, with food, music, prizes and fun – along with adoptable dogs in search of a forever home. The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event is set from noon to 6...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

International speaker, trainer and author to headline Customer Service Seminar

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present a special program next week featuring international speaker, trainer and author David K. Aaker, IOM. A Customer Service Interactive Seminar will be held on the morning of Wednesday, August 31 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Networking time will follow the morning session and the program will be wrapped up with a lunch keynote by Aaker.
WAUSAU, WI
whby.com

Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership

SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Veterans Tribute Celebration

On August 13, 2022 service organizations from the greater Wausau area and the host Bull Falls Brewery held the 2nd Annual Veterans Tribute Celebration at the Bull Falls Brewery Biergarten in Wausau. All the veterans were recognized for their service to America and three veterans nominated by the Wausau American...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

MCPL to offer story time with Wausau Mayor

WAUSAU – What is it like being the mayor of a city like Wausau? And what are some of the mayor’s favorite stories? Find out the answers to both of these questions during a special story time with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy