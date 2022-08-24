ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character

House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene

While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return

If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
If there’s one thing ‘House of the Dragon’ fans love more than political intrigue, it’s sass

While House of the Dragon fans like watching a good power struggle, they absolutely love the cheeky banter between Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon. Though Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) lost her birthright due to her sex, she gained a wonderfully cynical worldview shared by her shrewd and sardonic husband Corlys, Master of Driftmark (Steve Toussaint). Redditor Yashtiwariart posted a photo of the gilt-maned couple with the caption “Rhaenys and Corlys of House Sassy” in the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts

The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ showrunner teases season 4 timeline

It was effectively an inevitability, but fans of The Umbrella Academy can breathe a jovial sigh of relief now that Netflix’s acclaimed superhero series has been renewed for a fourth season. They can also prepare for one or ten bittersweet tears, as the fourth season has also been confirmed to be the final one.
A disappointing thriller reopens a cold case on the streaming Top 10

Believe it or not, but there used to be a time when Ryan Reynolds would tackle projects that didn’t require him to do little else than play an extension of himself. Perhaps one of the reasons why the actor feels so comfortable in his wheelhouse is that his more experimental efforts didn’t tend to find much success, with 2014’s The Captive one of several examples.
‘Stranger Things’ stans demand Will’s bowl cut survives season 5

From Steve Harrington’s effervescent hair to Eleven’s iconic shaved head, the cast of fantasy mega-hit Stranger Things have sported some memorable looks over the past four seasons. But there is arguably no hairstyle more recognizable than the infamous bowl cut belonging to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), which was the undeniable talk of the town during the show’s feature-length fourth season.
Every season of ‘Game of Thrones’ ranked from worst to best

When Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO more than a decade ago with all the bearings of a humble beginning, not even David Benioff and D.B. Weiss themselves could’ve predicted that their high fantasy adaptation would go on to become the most popular television series in the world.
‘Star Wars’ stans ponder how Darth Vader would fare in a duel against other iconic villains

Ever since his reappearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi and performing such jaw-dropping feats as Force-pulling a ship in full thrust, Star Wars fans have once again been reminded of just how badass Darth Vader is. Now, the fandom is asking a very important question: How would the legendary Sith Lord fare if faced with other iconic villains from the Skywalker Saga?
Does ‘The Invitation’ have a post-credits scene?

The following article contains spoilers for the 2022 film The Invitation. The newest horror film to release in 2022 is The Invitation starring Nathalie Emmanuel. The film, which releases on August 26, 2022, is written and directed by Jessica M. Thompson and co-written by Blair Butler. The Game of Thrones star, Emmanuel, plays Evie in The Invitation, a woman who after the death of her mother takes a DNA test to see if she has any extended family.
A well-meaning but woeful Kevin Hart comedy rises up the streaming charts

In the wake of Kevin Hart‘s latest comedic caper landing on Netflix — Me Time, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, which is facing an onslaught of awful reviews — it’s time to turn the clock back to another vehicle for the short-stacked stand-up comedian and actor which was similarly met with an underwhelming critical reception when it landed in 2019. Unlike Me Time, however, at least The Upside was aiming to be something good.
Fans ponder which blockbusters would have benefited from being split in two

For a brief while, paying patrons were getting worried that the conclusion to every major franchise would end up splitting its final chapter in two. Of course, we were told it was a decision made entirely for creative purposes, but it’s not as if anyone bought the party line for even a second.
MOVIES

