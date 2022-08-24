ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man missing out of Port Byron

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person from Port Byron

On August 23 at about 10:46 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Missing Person complaint in Port Byron.

Steven R. Mudd was last seen on August 23 at approximately 6 a.m. when he left his home in Port Byron. His vehicle was located at a nearby park. Steven is a white male who is 60 years of age. He is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs approximately 163 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding Steven, please contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-794-9111.

