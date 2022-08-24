ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WCVB

Mass. couple beat, raped woman in NY motel with kids in room, Onondaga County Sheriff says

DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing several charges after they allegedly beat and raped a New York woman in a motel room with children present. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York, for a reported sex offense Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she met an adult couple at the motel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children, investigators said.
DEWITT, NY
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts to invest $40 million to increase school safety

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced plans to file legislation proposing significant investments in school safety initiatives to support programming, training and resources for schools and districts throughout Massachusetts. “As children return full-time to the classroom this fall, we want parents and educators to know that our...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCVB

Steamship Authority wants you to help name 2 new ferries

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Steamship Authority is looking for input to name two ferries that will soon join its fleet. The agency launched a contest for names that "embody the local flavor and/or maritime history of Cape Cod and the Islands." The Steamship Authority is offering some prizes if...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WCVB

Celtics, Mass. Lottery honor 50 'Heroes Among Us'

BOSTON — It was a night to be recognized for a group that typically doesn't seek recognition at the Auerbach Center. They are heroes among us, honored by the Celtics and the Massachusetts Lottery as everyday people doing the things the rest of us don't do every day. Special...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

One week in, MBTA riders adjusting to Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — It’s been one week since the MBTA’s 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began. The unprecedented shutdown began Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Subway service was stopped at all Orange Line stations, and shuttle buses started rolling across the Boston area. Gridlock was being...
BOSTON, MA
