Mass. couple beat, raped woman in NY motel with kids in room, Onondaga County Sheriff says
DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing several charges after they allegedly beat and raped a New York woman in a motel room with children present. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York, for a reported sex offense Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she met an adult couple at the motel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children, investigators said.
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after police said he stole a car in New Hampshire while a woman and infant were inside the vehicle. Hampton police said 46-year-old David Tayes, of Baldwin, Maine, stole the vehicle around noon Friday at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said...
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
Early, in-person voting begins ahead of Sept. 6 primaries in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The early voting period in Massachusetts is now underway for the upcoming state primary election. Early, in-person voting began Saturday in all 351 cities and towns in the Bay State. The window for early voting lasts through Sept. 2, but each community chooses its own polling places and sets its own schedule.
Massachusetts health officials announce year's first human case of West Nile virus
SUFFOLK COUNTY, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the state has recorded the year's first human case of West Nile virus. A woman in her 70s in Suffolk County has been diagnosed with West Nile virus, health officials said. In 2021, there were 11 human cases...
Massachusetts to invest $40 million to increase school safety
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced plans to file legislation proposing significant investments in school safety initiatives to support programming, training and resources for schools and districts throughout Massachusetts. “As children return full-time to the classroom this fall, we want parents and educators to know that our...
Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
'Mom and Pop' dams across Massachusetts provide clean energy and a trip back in time to Ford's Folly
Ware River Power operates and manages a number of vintage, low-impact, small hydro-dams in central and western Massachusetts, a "Mom and Pop" electric shop. Ford’s Folly can be found deep in the woods of Sudbury. Aline Kaplan wrote this article for Atlas Obscura. Our tour guide, Kaplan has a...
Cape Cod woman dies in single-car, rollover crash on Route 24 in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Cape Cod woman died Wednesday after a single-car crash on Route 24 in Stoughton, Massachusetts, State Police said. At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton. State police said it appears a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was traveling...
The Division of Ecological Restoration is spearheading removals of dams throughout the Commonwealth
Massachusetts is serious about removing obsolete and dangerous dams. The Division of Ecological Restoration, part of the state’s Department of Fish and Game, is leading the charge. The Charles River Watershed is committed to restoring the Charles River and others, opening up habitat and creating climate resiliency.
The Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, Massachusetts provides drinking water for more than 3 million people
Blue Q is in the specialty gift game, edgy, artful, zany stuff and they are no longer dammed. Massachusetts is serious about removing obsolete and dangerous dams. The Division of Ecological Restoration, part of the state’s Department of Fish and Game, is leading the charge. The Berkshire Environmental Action...
Recent rain not easing drought conditions as crews continue to battle brush fires across Massachusetts
SAUGUS, Mass. — The latest drought monitor report released Thursday shows little relief from the dry conditions as firefighters and the National Guard continue to fight brush fires in Massachusetts. According to the U.S. drought monitor, nearly 40% of the state is still experiencing extreme drought. Nearly 100% of...
Steamship Authority wants you to help name 2 new ferries
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Steamship Authority is looking for input to name two ferries that will soon join its fleet. The agency launched a contest for names that "embody the local flavor and/or maritime history of Cape Cod and the Islands." The Steamship Authority is offering some prizes if...
Eversource installing new, safer manhole covers
You don't think much of them when you see them on the street. But manhole covers – all 42,000 in Massachusetts -- can actually be quite dangerous.
Celtics, Mass. Lottery honor 50 'Heroes Among Us'
BOSTON — It was a night to be recognized for a group that typically doesn't seek recognition at the Auerbach Center. They are heroes among us, honored by the Celtics and the Massachusetts Lottery as everyday people doing the things the rest of us don't do every day. Special...
One week in, MBTA riders adjusting to Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — It’s been one week since the MBTA’s 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began. The unprecedented shutdown began Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Subway service was stopped at all Orange Line stations, and shuttle buses started rolling across the Boston area. Gridlock was being...
Severe thunderstorms bring torrential rainfall, lightning, damaging winds
BOSTON — Powerful storms moved across Massachusetts and New England Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the afternoon for many parts of Massachusetts. Four people inside a home that was likely struck by lightning in Watertown were able to escape...
