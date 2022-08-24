Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
Detroit Lions staff isn't putting on show for 'Hard Knocks': What you see is what you get
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and running backs coach Duce Staley have had some memorable moments through three episodes of the HBO/NFL Films documentary series "Hard Knocks." Start with Episode 1 — as Staley stood in the front of the team room, he turned to Glenn and said, "I love you. I want to (expletive) you up between those white lines, but I love you." ...
How Maurice Alexander ended up a Detroit Lion – a tale from Sen. Marco Rubio to the USFL
The sun was going down. After the Detroit Lions held a grueling, physical practice on Tuesday night, most of the players and coaches walked off the field and headed to the locker room. But Maurice Alexander — an undrafted rookie — stayed to get extra work. ...
