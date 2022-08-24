Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26
The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
ffxnow.com
Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches
The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Former Glasgow MS Counselor Faces New Charge — “A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police said they arrested Darren Thornton, 50, on Thursday in Richmond. Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School…has prompted multiple investigations.” [Associated Press/WTOP]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Circular stone driveway, wine cellar, sauna. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Sherif Abdalla – Compass) 1116 Theresa Ann Street, McLean. 7 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Walk-in pantry, retractable pergola, fireplace. Listed:...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
theburn.com
Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center
It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
ffxnow.com
Data storage company Iron Mountain signs lease at Worldgate Metro Plaza
Another big name in enterprise information technology is coming soon to Herndon. Iron Mountain, a Boston-based company that provides records management, data backup and recovery, document management and data centers, plans to open a location at Worldgate Metro Plaza, according to Fairfax County permits. The business is set to take...
NBC Washington
Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia. Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Arlington and entire immediate D.C. area now at CDC’s “low” Covid level
Arlington County and the rest of the immediate D.C. area is now in the CDC’s “low” Covid level. The county was moved from “medium,” where it had been since April, to “low” this afternoon, after the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents dipped below 200, to 195.
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
alexandriava.gov
Join the Alexandria Police Department
Medical: Your choice of provided Insurance carriers and options for in-service or out-of-service coverage. New employees pay 10% of the City's cost for medical insurance on a pre-tax basis. Dental: Basic dental coverage included in the health insurance programs. Additional coverage available through an optional program. Life Insurance: Term life...
alxnow.com
Momo Sushi & Cafe in Old Town and a number of other businesses are up for sale
After 17 years in Old Town, Momo Sushi & Cafe is for sale. The restaurant at 212 Queen Street is selling for $1.7 million. “This business has been conservatively valued at a sale value of $1.7M with property making this Japanese Restaurant an excellent opportunity for a qualified new owner based on its track record of profitability,” according to a listing on BizBuySell. “It’s been in business for 17 years, contains all the trade furnishings of a restaurant with a loyal customer base.”
bethesdamagazine.com
County police call claims of attacks at Westfield Montgomery ‘misinformation’
Montgomery County police said Saturday that social media speculation about a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda is “misinformation.”. In a post that gained traction on NextDoor this week, Bethesda resident Allan Freedman claimed that there have “been 10 assaults at Montgomery Mall by teens against women in the past three months.”
Yellow Line to shut down in Alexandria this fall, WMATA details plan for helping commuters over 8 months
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Those who use Metro to commute between Virginia and D.C. are likely not looking forward to this fall. That's because, on Sept. 10, repairs will spur closures on the Yellow Line between Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza for about eight months. WMATA says the Yellow Line crossing...
