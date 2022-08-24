After 17 years in Old Town, Momo Sushi & Cafe is for sale. The restaurant at 212 Queen Street is selling for $1.7 million. “This business has been conservatively valued at a sale value of $1.7M with property making this Japanese Restaurant an excellent opportunity for a qualified new owner based on its track record of profitability,” according to a listing on BizBuySell. “It’s been in business for 17 years, contains all the trade furnishings of a restaurant with a loyal customer base.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO