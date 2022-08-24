ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26

The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches

The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Former Glasgow MS Counselor Faces New Charge — “A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police said they arrested Darren Thornton, 50, on Thursday in Richmond. Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School…has prompted multiple investigations.” [Associated Press/WTOP]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Circular stone driveway, wine cellar, sauna. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Sherif Abdalla – Compass) 1116 Theresa Ann Street, McLean. 7 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Walk-in pantry, retractable pergola, fireplace. Listed:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons

It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List

Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center

It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Data storage company Iron Mountain signs lease at Worldgate Metro Plaza

Another big name in enterprise information technology is coming soon to Herndon. Iron Mountain, a Boston-based company that provides records management, data backup and recovery, document management and data centers, plans to open a location at Worldgate Metro Plaza, according to Fairfax County permits. The business is set to take...
HERNDON, VA
NBC Washington

Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail

Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia. Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VIRGINIA STATE
alexandriava.gov

Join the Alexandria Police Department

Medical: Your choice of provided Insurance carriers and options for in-service or out-of-service coverage. New employees pay 10% of the City's cost for medical insurance on a pre-tax basis. Dental: Basic dental coverage included in the health insurance programs. Additional coverage available through an optional program. Life Insurance: Term life...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Momo Sushi & Cafe in Old Town and a number of other businesses are up for sale

After 17 years in Old Town, Momo Sushi & Cafe is for sale. The restaurant at 212 Queen Street is selling for $1.7 million. “This business has been conservatively valued at a sale value of $1.7M with property making this Japanese Restaurant an excellent opportunity for a qualified new owner based on its track record of profitability,” according to a listing on BizBuySell. “It’s been in business for 17 years, contains all the trade furnishings of a restaurant with a loyal customer base.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

County police call claims of attacks at Westfield Montgomery ‘misinformation’

Montgomery County police said Saturday that social media speculation about a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda is “misinformation.”. In a post that gained traction on NextDoor this week, Bethesda resident Allan Freedman claimed that there have “been 10 assaults at Montgomery Mall by teens against women in the past three months.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

