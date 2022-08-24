ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

ALDI is now open in Ocean Springs. Here’s a look inside the new grocery store.

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJWHP_0hTlTdIS00

Eager shoppers poured into the new ALDI grocery store Wednesday morning to be among the first to see what the buzz was about.

The grand opening of the grocery store at at 3801 Bienville Blvd. is Thursday, Aug. 25, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. and prizes for the first 100 customers, who will receive a sample of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100.

Shoppers will be able to enter a sweepstakes throughout the weekend for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MQh0_0hTlTdIS00
Outside of the new Aldi grocery store in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Some shoppers at the soft opening had moved to the area and are military, so they were already familiar with ALDI. Christian and Olivia Coleman of Ocean Springs were stationed in Germany last year and were among the first customers to check out.

They forgot how it works, he said. “We have the bags at home.”

Those who were intimidated by the idea of paying 25 cents to use a shopping cart or bagging their own groceries quickly adjusted and chatted with other shoppers about the new store or called their family and friends on their cell phones to share the experience.

Ocean Springs is the first ALDI store on the Coast and Moore said additional stores are planned for the area. ALDI is among the fastest growing grocery chains and is on a path to open 80 to 100 new stores across the Gulf South over the coming years, said said Heather Moore, vice president of ALDI’s Loxley division in Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnSkc_0hTlTdIS00
Customers shop in the Aldi finds aisle during the soft opening of the first Aldi location on the Mississippi coast at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

A first look around ALDI in Ocean Springs

The store looks and feels different than the big grocery stores.

“They’re very small in comparison,” Moore said. At about 12,000 square feet, “You get in and out,” she said.

The aisles are extra-wide and essentials are found all around the perimeter of the store. Canned goods and other staples, cleaning supplies and housewares are in the middle. “Super easy to shop,” Coleman said.

Right inside the door is selection of quick meals like pizza, pulled pork, Hawaiian chicken and ravioli for those who don’t know what to make for dinner.

Shipments of fresh produce arrive every day and the fruits and vegetables are the first things shoppers see. Beyond that is the bread and pastry section, along with cookies, crackers and snacks. Spread across the back are cheese, meats and dairy, and frozen foods are on the right side of the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ffXo_0hTlTdIS00
The freezer aisle at the new Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Off brands save money

ALDI stocks 1,650 products, Moore said, 90% of which are brands exclusive to the store.

The name brands are laid out right next to the store brand so shoppers can see the price difference.

A can of Pringles chips, for instance, is $2.53 while the Clancy brand is $1.12. Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup is $1.26 compared to 58 cents for the store brand.

Moore said ALDI makes it easier for customers to try the off brands with the store’s “Twice as Nice Guarantee.” If customers are not completely satisfied with any food product they try, she said, ALDI will refund their money and replace the product. A receipt is required to receive the refund.

Several popular brands like Coke products and Gulf Coast Favorites such as Blue Bell ice cream are featured throughout the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuvKP_0hTlTdIS00
A shelf of items promotes items that are popular on the gulf coast at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

25 cents for a shopping cart

ALDI has a lot of things that make the store unique and Moore said, “All of that is around to keep our costs down for our customers.”

One of the most talked-about differences is the 25 cent fee for a shopping cart. Moore demonstrated how a customer inserts a quarter into the handle of the cart. The coin stays in the cart while they shop, and when they return the cart, their same quarter pops out. No need for employees to go collect carts, she said, and no carts rolling around the parking lot and into parked vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwWku_0hTlTdIS00
Shopping carts are lined up waiting for customers on Aldi’s soft opening day at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Aldi requires customers to insert a quarter to use their shopping cart, but customers get the quarter back when they bring the shopping cart back. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

“It’s actually pretty brilliant,” said Kristy Brewster, a first-day shopper from Ocean Springs. She shopped at ALDI stores in the Oxford area when her daughter was at Ole Miss.

She said she likes the low prices the best.

“I’ll be here all the time,” she said.

Another big difference is the checkout experience. Shoppers have a choice to bring their own bags, boxes or even a laundry basket to pack their groceries. If they choose not to bring one, a paper bag costs 12 cents, a plastic bag 15 cents and a recycle bag $1.99.

Employees ring up the groceries and place them in a cart. At the long shelf beyond the cash registers, customers can pack their groceries, or they can take them to their car and pack them in the trunk.

Aisles of fun at ALDI

Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. two aisles in the middle of the store are stocked with ALDI Finds.

“We call it a treasure hunt,” Moore said. The area features seasonal foods and products like a wind spinner and a hammock for summer, housewares and toys.

No membership cards are needed at ALDI.

Customers can download the free app to shop online. Delivery is available now and in two weeks curbside pickup will be activated.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxOjM_0hTlTdIS00
The Aldi finds aisle at the new Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Aldi finds aisle, also affectionately known as the “aisle of shame” by Aldi fans features different products every week. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdAd9_0hTlTdIS00
Customers walk through the doors of the brand new Aldi location in Ocean Springs for the first time during the soft opening on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD2Uf_0hTlTdIS00
The produce section at the new Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNusU_0hTlTdIS00
A beer selection is available at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyOZ6_0hTlTdIS00
Customers shop in the Aldi finds aisle during the soft opening of the first Aldi location on the Mississippi coast at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mnx0_0hTlTdIS00
Bags for sale at a register at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Aldi customers who want to use bags for their groceries have to either bring their own bags or purchase them. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBoHg_0hTlTdIS00
The entrance and checkout area at Aldi in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People always love options, and other grocery store choice is available on the Coast. Aldi has set up shop in Ocean Springs. “We’re only about 12,000 square feet, so people can get in, they can get out, they can get what they need so they can go back to the beach, work, school, whatever you like,” said Heather Moore.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - While many are dealing with headaches from days of heavy rain, it also led to one story that might make you smile. LaShunda Golder got a package from FedEx during a flash flood in her Gautier neighborhood Thursday. A few moments later she heard a knock at the door. It was Colin Caillavet, the delivery man, who accidentally locked his keys and phone inside the FedEx van.
GAUTIER, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Ocean Springs, MS
State
Mississippi State
Ocean Springs, MS
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WLOX

Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - August 24 in Ocean Springs, Aldi will open its first store on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and shoppers are excited. In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery stores. And it’s that slight mystery that’s adding to the anticipation. Here are a few things you should know before your first shopping trip to Aldi.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They want to bring more foot...
LONG BEACH, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Coleman
WLOX

Harrison County prepares for flooding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport takes on George County in Port City Bowl to open the season

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Frozen Foods#Dairy#Toys#Grocery#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Aldi Fan Favorites#Christian
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding

Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics

Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
ENVIRONMENT
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
4K+
Followers
156
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy