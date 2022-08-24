ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Heath, IL

White Heath under another boil order

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIl8O_0hTlTPtA00

WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA)–White Heath is under a boil order for the second time in the month of August.

“This morning we had to replace all the elk pipe in our well. Now that it is done, all White Heath Water Customers are on a boil order until the water tests.” said Cara Nightlinger. Some of these customers have a Monticello address.

Before the small town was under a boil order due to a large water leak causing pressure issues for the plant. That order was lifted on August 19.

A leak was discovered by the Grade School, which is being repaired on Thursday morning. The water shut off during this time for community members.

“Problem with the pressure pumps, could be very well a small leak and it has made it bigger,” said Nightlinger.

It will be at least 24 hours before water testing comes back said Nightlinger. She is anxiously awaiting, “really hoping it comes clear,” she said. Public Works had to put in several 20-foot section pipes in the well as some were damaged from wear and tear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Minor electrical fire at Savoy pharmacy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Savoy Fire Department responded to a small electrical motor fire at CVS on 1111 Dunlap Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. “This was an electric motor on an air conditioner unit and it burns up, not much of a fire, but it does make some smoke and smells bad so they are […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Seven people escape house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
White Heath, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Our Town Chrisman: United Prairie

United Prairie was formed in 1996, when Unity Grain and Grand Prairie Cooperative combined their crop production divisions in order to serve their customers more efficiently. In 1997, Monticello Grain added their crop production division to United Prairie. At that point, United Prairie operated four retail locations at Pierson, Ivesdale, White Heath, and Tolono.
CHRISMAN, IL
WCIA

Our Town Chrisman: Chrisman Farm Center

Chrisman Farm Center is a local family owned dealership. In todays world most dealerships are becoming large corporations with numerous locations. Being a local family owned dealership they know the value of the customers they serve and enjoy being a part of the community. Chrisman Farm Center. 22057 IL Hwy...
CHRISMAN, IL
WCIA

Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#The Grade School#Nexstar Media Inc
newschannel20.com

Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

38-year-old Cresent City man dead after fatal crash

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A 38-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning. The Illinois State Police responded to a crash around 7:28 a.m. off Interstate 57 South. Ryan Rippe, a 38-year-old man from Crescent City, was driving his 2017 gray Ford Escape southbound. Rippe was behind 33-year-old Brandon Cole, who was driving […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Back to school organization tips

School is almost back in session, which means it’s time to get organized. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson walks us through how to organize our homes in preparation for heading back to school.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force.  According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Gas main installation closing Champaign street lane

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a residential street in Champaign is closing this week in order to accommodate a gas main installation. Ameren Illinois and KS Energy will be closing a lane of Kenwood Road between John Street and Sangamon Drive starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. The closure will end at 2 p.m. and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Minton Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s July Colleague of Month

August 25, 2022 – Jennifer Minton, a medical lab scientist in the laboratory at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Minton, of Decatur, is known for continuously making herself available to co-workers to answer questions or improve processes. “She’s dedicated to her job, always trying to make things better and is just an all-around amazing person,” said Alena Jeppson, Minton’s co-worker in the laboratory, who nominated her for recognition.
DECATUR, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding

Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Residents Miller, Lewis, Sutton Receive Sentences

THE FOLLOWING ARE VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY RELEASES. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Domestic Battery – Subsequent Offense, a class two felony. The sentence shall be followed by four years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole). Miller was sentenced as a class two felon because he had at least four prior Domestic Battery convictions.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot

UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500-block of N. Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested with a murder charge. Police say they found a firearm on him. He’s now in custody at the Champaign County […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy