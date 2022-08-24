White Heath under another boil order

WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA)–White Heath is under a boil order for the second time in the month of August.

“This morning we had to replace all the elk pipe in our well. Now that it is done, all White Heath Water Customers are on a boil order until the water tests.” said Cara Nightlinger. Some of these customers have a Monticello address.

Before the small town was under a boil order due to a large water leak causing pressure issues for the plant. That order was lifted on August 19.

A leak was discovered by the Grade School, which is being repaired on Thursday morning. The water shut off during this time for community members.

“Problem with the pressure pumps, could be very well a small leak and it has made it bigger,” said Nightlinger.

It will be at least 24 hours before water testing comes back said Nightlinger. She is anxiously awaiting, “really hoping it comes clear,” she said. Public Works had to put in several 20-foot section pipes in the well as some were damaged from wear and tear.

