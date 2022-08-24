ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a man was shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Crowds, Tents and Drugs Return to Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

Problems have rebounded at Mass. and Cass following Boston's efforts to improve the condition of the area. Domingos DaRosa is running out of patience. The community activist says he is exhausted from the daily battle of keeping nearby Clifford Park clean. "I have found loaded needles, I have found bags...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA

