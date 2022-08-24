Read full article on original website
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Man shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a man was shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
Father and son rescued from cold waters after boat sank in Boston Harbor
A father and son were pulled from Boston Harbor’s cold waters after their boat sank off of Graves Light Monday evening. Bodycam footage obtained by Boston 25 captures the moment the two shivering men were hauled into a Boston Police harbor boat, clinging to a cooler they were using as a floatation device.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
Stunning images show lightning strikes in Mass. as strong storms move through
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99
BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale.
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
Crowds, Tents and Drugs Return to Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
Problems have rebounded at Mass. and Cass following Boston's efforts to improve the condition of the area. Domingos DaRosa is running out of patience. The community activist says he is exhausted from the daily battle of keeping nearby Clifford Park clean. "I have found loaded needles, I have found bags...
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
