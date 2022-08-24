Read full article on original website
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia Beach
Landstown's short video highlights their support staff and more ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. High school football kicks off in Hampton Roads. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police...
VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday
Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
Inmate completes mural in Virginia Beach Correctional Center
Deputies noticed his artistic talent and saw an opportunity to improve the facility while also giving him a positive and creative outlet for his skills.
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
Clear the Shelters: Hallie
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Hallie” is a four-year-old hound mix who is calm, gentle, enjoys playing with other dogs, and being outside. Find “Hallie” at the Virginia Beach SPCA: 757-427-0070. Take advantage of the Clear the Shelters special: 25% off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs as well as small animals through August 31.
Chicho’s in Norfolk moves last call to 1 a.m. after deadly shooting outside in March
Chicho's Backstage now stops serving alcohol 30 minutes earlier than it used to in order to help control crowds in downtown Norfolk, following several violent incidents.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
2022 Warbirds Over the Beach canceled
The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo will not host its popular Warbirds Over the Beach event this October.
Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport News
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. Joe Smith, former no. 1 overall draft pick, hosts …. Hampton begins Wilson era with 16-0 win over Gloucester. Man has serious injuries after hit and run on Victory …. Two people seriously hurt...
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
Newport News man wins big after joking about winning the lottery
Charles Smith matched all five numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing to win a $227,037 jackpot.
Jury deliberating in murder trial of ODU student
Cumming was shot and killed in his Norfolk home in 2011. His roommate, Jake Carey, was shot four times but survived.
Woodrow Wilson takes over Hampton High School football team
After 20 years on and off as an assistant under Mike Smith, Woodrow Wilson takes over the Crabbers program. Woodrow Wilson takes over Hampton High School football team. Cold dog? Oscar Mayer comes out with hot dog-flavored …. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz...
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk police responded to a report of a gunshot victim just before 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Shore Drive.
Rabid raccoon found in Valley Stream neighborhood in Chesapeake
According to the Chesapeake Health Department, the raccoon was found on August 19 in the backyard of a Chesapeake resident.
Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Victory Boulevard.
Norfolk police respond to incident on Nicholson Street
Norfolk Police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Nicholson Street just before 7 p.m.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on Robin Hood Road in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road.
Missing 1-year-old in Portsmouth found safe
According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.
Man testified about conversation with suspect in death of ODU student
The shooting happened on June 10th, 2011. Jake Carey testified on the stand that someone kicked in the door. He said multiple footsteps went up the stairs to Cummings' room. Carey said there was "initial yelling, scuffle and gunshot went off."
