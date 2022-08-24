ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia Beach

Landstown's short video highlights their support staff and more ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. High school football kicks off in Hampton Roads. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday

Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Clear the Shelters: Hallie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Hallie” is a four-year-old hound mix who is calm, gentle, enjoys playing with other dogs, and being outside. Find “Hallie” at the Virginia Beach SPCA: 757-427-0070. Take advantage of the Clear the Shelters special: 25% off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs as well as small animals through August 31.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport News

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. Joe Smith, former no. 1 overall draft pick, hosts …. Hampton begins Wilson era with 16-0 win over Gloucester. Man has serious injuries after hit and run on Victory …. Two people seriously hurt...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woodrow Wilson takes over Hampton High School football team

After 20 years on and off as an assistant under Mike Smith, Woodrow Wilson takes over the Crabbers program. Woodrow Wilson takes over Hampton High School football team. Cold dog? Oscar Mayer comes out with hot dog-flavored …. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz...
HAMPTON, VA

