Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Jimmy’s Oven & Grill In Williamsburg For Sale

JAMES CITY-A popular neighborhood restaurant on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is currently for sale. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill, located at 7201 Richmond Rd., specializes in American cuisine. Asking price for the business is $1.1 million. The sale includes a fully equipped restaurant with land. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Clear the Shelters: Hallie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Hallie” is a four-year-old hound mix who is calm, gentle, enjoys playing with other dogs, and being outside. Find “Hallie” at the Virginia Beach SPCA: 757-427-0070. Take advantage of the Clear the Shelters special: 25% off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs as well as small animals through August 31.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday

Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A robot may deliver your food at some Hampton Roads restaurants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re making plans for breakfast, lunch or even dinner this weekend, a robot could be bringing your food to you. BBH Corporation owns about a dozen restaurants in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake and has deployed robots at several different locations to help deliver food.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
aspiremetro.com

Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today

Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

OKtoberfest Is Always OK with Me

Well, September is almost here. Besides the fact that those lazy, hazy, crazy, tormentingly hot days of summer are coming to an end, one of the nicest things about September is Oktoberfest celebrations. While I’m not sure why there are so many Oktoberfests in September, I welcome them. I welcome...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia Beach

Landstown's short video highlights their support staff and more ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. High school football kicks off in Hampton Roads. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Family displaced after Hampton fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
HAMPTON, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Second Annual Pawpaw Festival this Saturday

We’ve waited all summer for ripe pawpaws, so come out to celebrate and enjoy a sample of America’s largest native fruit. The Pawpaw Festival is this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Historic Endview, 362 Yorktown Road. Pawpaw is one of only two...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
rvahub.com

Critters of the Week

Where Spotted: Mt. Solon, VA (not local but you’ll still find these guys around here) Like many insects, sycamore tussock moth caterpillars eat just a few related plants — sycamores and plane trees — and have ended up being named after their food. They eat the soft...
MOUNT SOLON, VA

