Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Jimmy’s Oven & Grill In Williamsburg For Sale
JAMES CITY-A popular neighborhood restaurant on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is currently for sale. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill, located at 7201 Richmond Rd., specializes in American cuisine. Asking price for the business is $1.1 million. The sale includes a fully equipped restaurant with land. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill...
WAVY News 10
Clear the Shelters: Hallie
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Hallie” is a four-year-old hound mix who is calm, gentle, enjoys playing with other dogs, and being outside. Find “Hallie” at the Virginia Beach SPCA: 757-427-0070. Take advantage of the Clear the Shelters special: 25% off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs as well as small animals through August 31.
WAVY News 10
VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday
Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
WAVY News 10
A robot may deliver your food at some Hampton Roads restaurants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re making plans for breakfast, lunch or even dinner this weekend, a robot could be bringing your food to you. BBH Corporation owns about a dozen restaurants in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake and has deployed robots at several different locations to help deliver food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
What to expect this weekend at Norfolk's Waterfront Jazz Festival
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town. The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. You can check...
Live music, vendors, food and more at RAL block party this weekend
This weekend, get your fix of live music, vendors, food and more at the 2nd Annual Richmond Animal League (RAL) Block Party, benefiting animals in need throughout Central Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 27.
aspiremetro.com
Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today
Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
OKtoberfest Is Always OK with Me
Well, September is almost here. Besides the fact that those lazy, hazy, crazy, tormentingly hot days of summer are coming to an end, one of the nicest things about September is Oktoberfest celebrations. While I’m not sure why there are so many Oktoberfests in September, I welcome them. I welcome...
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia Beach
Landstown's short video highlights their support staff and more ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. High school football kicks off in Hampton Roads. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police...
Family displaced after Hampton fire
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Warbirds Over the Beach canceled
The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo will not host its popular Warbirds Over the Beach event this October.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Second Annual Pawpaw Festival this Saturday
We’ve waited all summer for ripe pawpaws, so come out to celebrate and enjoy a sample of America’s largest native fruit. The Pawpaw Festival is this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Historic Endview, 362 Yorktown Road. Pawpaw is one of only two...
Inmate completes mural in Virginia Beach Correctional Center
Deputies noticed his artistic talent and saw an opportunity to improve the facility while also giving him a positive and creative outlet for his skills.
rvahub.com
Critters of the Week
Where Spotted: Mt. Solon, VA (not local but you’ll still find these guys around here) Like many insects, sycamore tussock moth caterpillars eat just a few related plants — sycamores and plane trees — and have ended up being named after their food. They eat the soft...
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Videos of Mone Waller's trick shots have gained him a loyal following. His skills have even carried him around the world, competing in England and Asia.
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk police responded to a report of a gunshot victim just before 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Shore Drive.
DTLR providing free haircuts, backpacks to Richmond students
Retailer DTLR will be hosting a pop-up barber shop outside of their location at 4640 North Southside Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In addition to haircuts, the store will be giving out free haircuts and mental wellness supplies.
Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'. The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3. The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza. The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The...
Comments / 0