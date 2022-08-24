Storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds possible this afternoon, evening
Showers and storms may fire up across metro Atlanta just in time for the afternoon commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking some scattered, heavy downpours already forming.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday:
- Storms that form are capable of frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds
- Rain chances will be higher on Thursday and Friday.
