Storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds possible this afternoon, evening

Showers and storms may fire up across metro Atlanta just in time for the afternoon commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking some scattered, heavy downpours already forming.

We're tracking the storms LIVE NOW

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

Storms that form are capable of frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds

Rain chances will be higher on Thursday and Friday.

