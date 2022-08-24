ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds possible this afternoon, evening

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Showers and storms may fire up across metro Atlanta just in time for the afternoon commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking some scattered, heavy downpours already forming.

We’re tracking the storms LIVE NOW on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

  • Storms that form are capable of frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds
  • Rain chances will be higher on Thursday and Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

