Shelby County, IL

Man sentenced to 15 years for meth

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth.

The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth.

On January 13 the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at Steven’s trailer in Tower Hill finding 5-15 grams of meth, two portable scales, numerous syringes, and $5,000. Stevens also had Bluetooth surveillance cameras around his trailer fed through television in his bedroom.

Kroncke said the man had several prior convictions.

Stevens was first convicted of burglary in Shelby County in 1977 and served one year in jail. In 1981 he was sentenced to four years for delivery of a controlled substance. In 1994 he served 6 months in jail for unlawful window peeping said, officials.

In 2001 Stevens was sentenced to six years in Macon County Jail for controlled substance trafficking and criminal drug conspiracy, and then in 2015, Stevens was sentenced to 30 months of probation for possession of controlled substances said, officials.

Stevens is in custody at the Shelby County jail and has been since his arrest on January 13.

Kroncke commended the “proactive investigatory efforts” made by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Central Illinois Enforcement Group Taskforce. “The investigation resulted in the prosecution of a career criminal who intentionally contributed to the devastating social impact of drug abuse upon our community,” said Kroncke.

