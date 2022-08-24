Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.

A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.

Images of flooding have been posted on Twitter showing the impact of heavy rainfall in and around the Brandon area.

