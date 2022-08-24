ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1393

MyCatFooed
6d ago

I mean .. .. Obviously, my heart goes out to anyone that was part & victim to it, but I ask that you just consider: It may be that some of the canines involved may have been just being their good selves --- Dogs will defend whatever them deem "owned" by their pack. It's so awful that it ought not ever occur, but dogs will continue to be dogs. Is that a bad thing? Domari Nolo PA III

Reply(20)
10
Zaddy
6d ago

Until you carry mail and have that interaction with a dog, you would NEVER understand what a carrier goes through. Prayers going out to this lady's family and ALL carriers(folks delivering mail/packages to homes), be it USPS, UPS, FEDEX or AMAZON

Reply(50)
372
comrade
6d ago

Before breeders or humane society releases a dog into owner’s custody they should require character references, proof of a secure area in which the dog can not escape, no chains, and owner takes full responsibility for the animal. It someone is maimed or killed by the dog, you pay the costs, monetarily and or jail time.

Reply(100)
145
Related
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Putnam County, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attacks#Us Postal Service#Service Dog#Postal Worker#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy